Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Buds2 launched in India

After launching premium phones-- Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Samsung is bringing the flagship smart wearables-- Galaxy Watch4 along with Buds2 earbuds in India.

Samsung's new smart wristwatches come in two variants -- Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic. Both come in two sizes-- 40mm & 44mm and 42mm & 46mm, respectively.

The 44mm model features a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 450×450p, support full colour Always On Display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ shield. It comes with a 361mAh cell.

The second 40mm size model sports a smaller 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with 396×396p resolution, supports full Color Always On Display, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ shield. It houses a 247mAh battery.

They both come with 5 ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability standard ratings. The company is offering Steel and Aluminium case options.

Under-the-hood, the Galaxy Watch 4 series houses a 5nm class 1.18GHz Samsung Exynos W920 dual-core chipset, 1.5GB RAM, and 16GB storage.



Key features of the Galaxy Watch4 series. Credit: Samsung



They also come with Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart + BIA: Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, and Light Sensor.

The key aspect of the new Galaxy Watch 4 is the BIA sensor. It can measure skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, body water and fat percentage of the body.

Also, it is touted to be the world's first smart wearable to run advanced Wear OS, developed jointly by Google and Samsung engineers. It will have several key features of Tizen OS seen in previous generation Samsung smart wearables.



Galaxy Watch 4 runs new Wear OS jointly developed by Samsung and Google



The new Wear OS is said to offer a simple but effective user interface and better optimization with hardware to deliver smooth performance and long battery life.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Editon (46mm) flaunts a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 450×450p resolution, full colour Always On Display with Corning Gorilla with Glass DX shield.

The 42mm model features a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED with 396×396p resolution, full colour Always On Display, and Corning Gorilla with Glass DX shield. The rest of the features of the Classic Edition are the same as the standard model.

Depending on size and connectivity types ( Bluetooth only & LTE), Samsung Galaxy Watch4 model prices range from Rs 23,999 and Rs 39,999.

On the other hand, the new Galaxy Buds2 is designed for a comfortable fit made to be worn all day and promises to provide premium sound quality.

For a more perfect fit, Samsung has developed the ‘Earbud fit test’ in the Galaxy Wearable app. It also comes with an IPX2 water-splash resistant rating.



The new Galaxy Buds2. Credit: Samsung



Samsung's Galaxy Buds2 houses dynamic two-way speakers (with Woofer + Tweeter driver units) to deliver crisp, clear high notes and deep bass, while Active Noise Cancellation helps block out unwanted noise. Users can also simply tune back in with three adjustable ambient sound levels.

It promises that the voice will be clearer on calls, thanks to a new, machine learning-based solution that filters out a variety of distracting background noises. It features three mics ( two outside and one inside), support Bluetooth 5.2 and comes with Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Voice Pickup Unit (VPU).

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 comes in four colours-- Graphite, White, Olive and Lavender-- for Rs 11,999.



Key features of the Galaxy Buds2. Credit: Samsung



Consumers can pre-book Galaxy Watch4 Classic, Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2 on Samsung.com and across leading online and offline retail stores starting August 30, 2021. The sale will commence from September 10 onwards.

On pre-booking Galaxy Watch4 Series, consumers will be eligible for an e-voucher worth Rs 6,000. On pre-booking Galaxy Buds2, consumers will be eligible for an e-voucher worth Rs 3,000. There is also cashback offers worth Rs 3,000 on pre-booking Galaxy Watch4 Series and Rs 1200 on pre-booking Galaxy Buds2 across all leading banks.

