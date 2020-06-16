Samsung launches Frame 2020 series, new smart TVs in India

South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung launched the Frame 2020 QLED TV series along with a range of Ultra HD, full HD and HD-Ready televisions on Tuesday (June 16) in India.

The Frame 2020 comes equipped with the Quantum Dot technology-based 4K LED screen. It promises to offer 100% colour volume that shows realistic shades no matter how bright or dark the scene gets, bold contrast of Dual LED and support HDR 10+ content.

Inside, it houses Samsung's proprietary 1.7Ghz Quantum processor, which is designed to enhance picture quality on the screen. With intelligent sensors, it enables Frame QLED TV to intuitively check for room's lighting condition and adjusts the screen’s lighting and contrast. Similarly, it can sense the room's surrounding sound in real-time to adjust volume and clarity, so even through the noise you can hear the voices, the company claims.

It also boasts Adaptive Sound technology, where-in Frame analyzes each scene in real-time to identify and render the sound type. Additionally, it supports split-screen option to view two different channels at the same time.

Like the previous iteration, the Frame 2020 too, boasts Art mode, wherein the TV can be turned in to picture portrait when not in use to view channels. When activated, TV can turn the black screen in to picture frame with famous artworks, whenever the sensors sense a person nearby.

It can connect wirelessly with a wide range of smart home gadgets devices via SmartThings App and One Remote Control. It also supports AirPlay 2, where-in TV owners can cast their Apple iPhone or iPads and also watch Apple TV+ contents in addition to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and other OTT services.

Samsung's Frame 2020 comes in three sizes-- 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch-- for Rs 74,990, Rs 84,990, Rs 139,990, respectively.

On the other hand, Samsung's new 2020 series smart TVs come in several sizes from 32-inch to 65-inch. They too have similar features including voice-assistant support such as Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, seamless wireless connectivity with smart home gadgets, music player mode, which enhances the overall audio experience by adding realistic visual elements to the playlist, thereby turning the TV into a virtual music system. and more.



Samsung's new smart TVs come with host of value-added features. Picture credit: Samsung



They also come with game mode, which promises to offer a lag-free high-quality gaming experience.

The notable aspect of Samsung's new smart TVs is the personal computer mode. With this, consumers will be able to create documents or work from the cloud. It also comes with wireless screen mirroring without the internet connection for a big screen or extended screen experience. Furthermore, Samsung is offering free Office 365 service subscription along with 5GB cloud storage.

They also support all the popular OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, VOOT, etc.

The 4K UHD TVs come in four sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch ranging in price from 36,990 and Rs 89,990, respectively.

Samsung's new full HD and HD Ready Smart TV range will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes for prices starting at Rs 14,490 and Rs 31,990, respectively.

