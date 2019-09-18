Samsung launches Galaxy M30s, M10s in India

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Wednesday unveiled two new phones-- Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M10s-- in New Delhi.

The Galaxy M30s sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen with Infinity-U design. It has a small space on top for the front camera and the rest is a fully functional display, which promises an immersive viewing experience with less obstruction.

It comes with Samsung's proprietary Exynos 9611 processor backed by Android Pie-based OneUI, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 6,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for two days easily under mixed usage. It also supports 15W fast charger.



The Galaxy M30s series (Photo Credit: Samsung India)



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts triple camera-- a 48MP primary, an 8MP wide-angle and a 5MP depth sensor on the back. On the front, it houses a 16MP selfie snapper.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Note10+ review: Versatile elegant giant

On the other hand, the Galaxy M10s flaunts a 6.4-inch HD+ super AMOLED screen with Infinity-V design. Under-the-hood, it comes with Exynos 7884B processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, Android Pie-based OneUI, a dual primary camera (13MP+5MP), an 8MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh cell with 15W charger support.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy M30s in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage--for Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. They come in three colours--Opal Black, Sapphire Blue, and Pearl White.



The Galaxy M10s series launched in India (Picture Credit: Samsung India)



The Galaxy M10s is available in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage for Rs 8,999. It comes in two shades-- Stone Blue and Piano Black.

The Galaxy M30s will be up against Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 and Motorola Moto One Action, among others.

The Galaxy M10s will go head-on with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 7, HTC Wildfire X, and Tecno mobiles, among others.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.