Samsung opens Android 10 OneUI beta for Galaxy S10

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung kicked off the much-awaited Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 beta testing for the Galaxy S10 series.

The OneUI 2.0 beta testing is available for public testers with any of the models --Galaxy S10, S10e, S10, S10+ or S10 5G, but only in select countries. Interested people can register on Samsung's office website (here).

In addition to Google's Android 10 features, Samsung is bringing its own feature including a new cleaner interface, digital wellbeing, easy access to functions and more to improve the user experience in the Galaxy S series phones.

Key aspects of Samsung OneUI 2.0

1) Samsung claims the new Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 OS will be clean and has an easy-to-use interface. There will be minimized pop-ups such as caller notification and volume bar, so they take up less space, embedded loading indicators and simplified button arrangements.

2) It will bring enhanced Dark Mode that will help users at night by intelligently adjusting the brightness of images, texts, and colors on the display while reducing battery consumption.

3) The new Smart Lock screen will automatically adjust the color and format of the clock and notifications to ensure that the user can always see the text and icons clearly.



4) As part of digital wellbeing, Samsung is bringing Focus Mode that lets the user pause apps temporarily for times when they need to minimize distractions and get in the zone. By tracking usage, managing screen time or enabling focus mode to minimize distractions, users can ensure they are being efficient.



Digital wellbeing on the Galaxy S10 series (Picture Credit: Samsung)



5) There is also an intuitive Device Care menu, which gives the user quicker access to the essential functions

6) Some individual features are also enhanced to give the user more control, such as keeping or deleting duplicate photos.

