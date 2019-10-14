Samsung tipped to bring cheaper Galaxy Note10 Lite

Samsung's Galaxy Note10 series is a feature-rich and most versatile flagship phone in the market and if recent reports are to be believed, the device has received a good reception from the consumers worldwide. Now, word on the street is that the South Korean technology giant is planning to bring an affordable version of the Galaxy Note10 model.

Popular Samsung community forum, Sam Mobile citing reliable sources has claimed that the company is working on Galaxy Note10 Lite (model number: SM-N770F). If things go as planned, it will be released first in Europe soon with two colour options--black and red.

There is no word on specifications of the device, but Samsung is likely to offer it with watered-down features compared to the top-end Galaxy Note10+. The Lite version is expected to sport a full HD+ AMOLED display and probably come with Android 10-based OS backed by Exynos 7 series octa-core processor with up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a minimum of 3,000mAh battery.

With S Pen, Samsung will be able to differentiate the Galaxy Note10 Lite with the upper mid-range phones such as Galaxy A series. Also, Samsung will have more variants to offer the consumers, not just in developed regions such as the US, Europe but also in the price-conscious Indian market as well.

