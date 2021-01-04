Samsung to host Unpacked 2021 next week to unveil Galaxy S21

The world's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Monday (January 4) announced to host the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event later this month.

This is the first time ever, Samsung has scheduled the Galaxy Unpacked event in January. Usually, the South Korean company participates in Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to reveal mostly next-generation smart TVs, new-age rollable displays (foldable displays for phones and TVs), and other products.

Later in the first quarter, Samsung used to unveil the Galaxy S series phones either in the lag-end of February or early March around Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

This time, Samsung has surprised everyone by revealing to conduct Galaxy Unpacked on the last day of CES, January 14 to reveal the new phone, which is most likely to be called as the Galaxy S21 series.

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, Samsung Unpacked 2021 event will be virtual and is scheduled to go live on Samsung.com from 10 am EST (08:30 pm IST) onwards.

Like the previous year, Samsung may bring three Galaxy S variants--Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra.

Multiple reports have emerged that the new Galaxy S21 is likely to come with the new 5nm class Exynos 2100 chipset, improved design language, and upgraded camera hardware.

Also, Samsung is expected to follow Apple to remove the charger and earphones from the retail package to reduce the negative impact of mining of natural resources on the environment.

