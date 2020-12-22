Samsung TV Plus to launch in India next year

In early 2020, an untimely Covid-19 outbreak forced governments to impose lockdown around the world. With nowhere to go, people indulged in binge-watching multimedia content on Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming services. The consumption was so much, it strained the broadband infrastructure and several companies were asked to reduce the video quality to spare some internet bandwidth to carry out virtual work from home.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv, and others introduced several new original shows to meet the demand. Despite the uncertain times, all added several new customers in to their fold and made good revenue.

Though Samsung TV Plus has been in the market since 2015, it hadn't made progress much in subscribers compared to the aforementioned rival brands. Currently, it has a little over 15 million user-base

Now, Samsung in a bid to cash in on burgeoning demand for multimedia content has announced to expand the Samsung TV Plus to more regions including Australia and Mexico, bringing total market presence to 12 around the world. Currently, it is available in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland and Korea.

Also, the South Korean company has confirmed to bring Samsung TV Plus to Mexico, India, Sweden and more European countries in 2021.



Samsung TV Plus coming soon to India. Credit: Samsung



Samsung TV Plus offers news, sports, entertainment, and more. Additionally, it offers 742 channels worldwide, bringing access to over 60 million Samsung Smart TVs.

It should be noted that TV Plus is 100% free, no subscriptions or credit cards needed. Once launched in India, Samsung is expected to see a good response from the customers.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.