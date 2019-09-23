Samsung unveils Galaxy A20s with triple camera

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Monday pulled the wraps off the new Galaxy A20s.

The Galaxy A20s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen on the front and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with 3D curved plastic coating.

Inside, it comes with a 1.8GHz octa-core processor backed by Android Pie OS, 3GB/4GB RAM,32GB/64GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under normal usage.

Samsung Galaxy A20s houses a triple camera-- 13MP+5MP+8MP with LED flash, supports portrait mode, HDR, panorama and more. On the front, it features an 8MP snapper.

There is no word on when the new Galaxy A20s will be launched and how much it will cost in India, but likely to get launched in the local market around mid-October 2019.

It can be noted that Samsung recently released the Galaxy M30s and M10s. I believe the company might wait a few weeks so that those two phones get little more time on the store shelves and their sales don't get cannibalised by the Galaxy A20s.

Considering the specifications, the Galaxy A20s is likely to be priced anywhere between Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999.



The Galaxy A20s series will be available in Red, Black, Blue and Green colours (Picture Credit: Samsung)



Once released, the Galaxy A20s will compete with Redmi Note 7, HTC Wildfire X and Motorola Moto G7 series, among others.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A20s:

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ (1560x720p) TFT LCD Infinity-V display

OS: Android Pie

Processor: 1.8GHz octa-core CPU

RAM+ Storage: 3GB RAM + 32GB/4GB RAM+64GB storage

Rear Camera: 13MP (F1.8 aperture) main + 5MP (F2.2) depth sensor+ 8MP ultra-wide (F2.2)

Front: 8MP with F2.0 aperture

Battery: 4,000mAh with 15W fast charging

Add-ons: 4G LTE Dual SIM slots + microSD card slot (up to 512GB), fingerprint sensor (on the back), face recognition,Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS/GLONASS

Dimensions: 163.3 x 77.5 x 8.0 mm

Weight: 183g

Colours: Black/Blue/Green/Red

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.