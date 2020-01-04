Samsung unveils 'Lite' versions of Galaxy Note10, S10

After months of speculations, Samsung finally pulled the wraps off the Galaxy Note10 Lite and S10 Lite.

As the name suggests, both the new phones are the watered-down version of the flagship Galaxy Note10 and S10.

The Galaxy Note10 Lite and the S10 Lite share a lot of similarities such as the display, battery, mobile OS, front camera, RAM and storage.

Both the models come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O screen, Android 10-based One UI 2, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage / 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 32MP selfie snapper and a 4,500mAh cell with super fast charging.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Fold: Novel mobile innovation

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor and flaunts triple shooters-- 48MP (ultra wide) + 5MP (macro)+ 12MP (telephoto) on the back with LED flash.



Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (Picture Credit: Samsung Newsroom)



On the other hand, the Galaxy Note10 Lite ships with the company's proprietary Exynos 9885 CPU and features a triple 12 MP camera (ultra-wide + wide + telephoto lenses) on the back with LED flash.

Another aspect that differentiates Galaxy Note10 Lite from the S10 Lite is the S Pen. It comes with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support, which means the user can navigate a presentation, control your video content or take a picture, all with a simple click of the S Pen.

It also supports the Air Command feature, which will give the user quick and easy access to the signature S Pen features. The Samsung Notes app makes note-taking faster and easier when on the go. The user can also turn those handwritten notes into text for easy editing and sharing.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Note10+ review: Gorgeous & versatile

There is no official word on the price and availability details of the Galaxy Note10 Lite and the S10 Lite, but Samsung has confirmed they will be showcased at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas 2020 (Jan 7-10). They are expected to hit stores in select markets by the end of January.

Key features of Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite:

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 2400×1080p (394ppi)

OS: Android 10-based One UI 2

Processor: 10nm 64-bit Exynos 8895 Octa-core processor (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz)

RAM: 6/8GB RAM

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: Triple -- Ultra Wide 12MP (f/2.2) + Wide-angle 12MP (with Dual Pixel AF, f/1.7, OIS)+ Telephoto 12MP (with AF, f/2.4, OIS)

Front camera: 32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)

Battery: 4,500mAh with super fast charging capability

Add-ons: In-display fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE (dual standby), Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST

Dimensions and weight: 76.1 x 163.7 x 8.7mm & 199g

Colours: Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red.

Key features of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite:

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display, 2400×1080p (394ppi)

OS: Android 10-based OneUI 2

Processor: 10nm 64-bit Exynos 8895 Octa-core processor (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz)

RAM: 6/8GB RAM

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: Triple -- Macro 5MP (f/2.4)+ Wide-angle 48MP (with Super Steady OIS, AF, f/2.0) + Ultra Wide 12MP (f/2.2)

Front camera: 32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)

Battery: 4,500mAh with super-fast charging capability

Add-ons: In-display fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE (dual standby), Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST

Dimensions and weight: 75.6 x 162.5 x 8.1mm & 186g

Colours: Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.