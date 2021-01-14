Samsung unveils new flagship Galaxy S21 series

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Thursday (January 14) pulled the wraps off the much-awaited premium Galaxy S21 series.

Like the predecessor, the new Galaxy S21 comes in three variants-- a generic Galaxy S21, a standard Galaxy 21 Plus, and a top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra.

First up, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G sports a 6.8-inch WQHD+ (3200 x 1440) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with Adaptive Display (up to 120Hz refresh rate) and a pixel density of 515 ppi (pixels per inch). It comes with AL7s10 metallic rail around the edges and an IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating.

Inside, it comes packed with Samsung Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 backed by Android 11-based One UI 3 OS, 12GB/16GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage and 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging in addition to wireless reverse charging PowerShare feature.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra boasts quad-camera module-- 108MP (f/1.8) wide + 10MP(f/2.4) + 10MP (f/4.9) + 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens-- with Laser AutoFocus, Time-of-Flight sensor and LED flash on the back. On the front, it features a 40MP wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. It also supports 100X Space Zoom, 12-bit RAW file photo option, and promises stunning macro shots.

Samsung is offering S Pen and S Pen Pro (with Bluetooth), but consumers have to buy them separately and the company is also offering a custom cover case with a stylus holster. However, only the standard S Pen is compatible with the S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price starts $799 and $1999 and goes on sale from January 29 onwards.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus come in 6.2-inch (421 ppi) and 6.7-inch screen (394 ppi) sizes. They feature a full HD+ (2400 x 1080) AMOLED display. Like the Ultra model, they come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, feature AL7s10 metal frame, and IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating.

Inside they come with Samsung Exynos 2100 chipset backed by 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and 4,800mAh (S21 Plus)/4,00mAh (S21) battery with 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging in addition to wireless reverse charging PowerShare feature.



The new Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus. Credit: Samsung



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, they come packed witha triple-camera module-- main 64MP (f/2.0) + 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide + 12MP (f/1.8) wide on the back and a 10MP (f/2.2) front camera.

All three phones come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and support a 5G modem. However, only the Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21 Plus will support the UltraWideBand feature to track articles such as a house or a car key attached to the Samsung SmartTag.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus price starts $799 and $999 and go on sale from January 29 onwards.

Samsung SmartTag and SmartTag Plus

They come in handy to locate important things like car/house keys, bicycle, and also track pets. Consumers can use the SmartThings app to find SmartTags.



Galaxy SmartTag. Credit: Samsung



Samsung Galaxy SmartTag costs $29.99 a unit. The Galaxy SmartTag (4 units) pack cost $84.99 and two units pack cost $49.99.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro boasts two-way speakers and is tuned by AKG. They promise to offer 360-degree sound delivery, an Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation Control,and Ambient Sound mode features. Also, it can auto switch from a tablet to the phone when the user receives a call.



Galaxy Buds Pro. Credit: Samsung



Also, it is made to fit into the ear firmly and also comes with an IPX7 rating, which comes in handy while doing exercises.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro costs $199 and hit stores on January 15.

