Samsung unveils new flagship Galaxy S21 series

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Thursday (January 14) pulled the wraps off the much-awaited premium Galaxy S21 series.
Like the predecessor, the new Galaxy S21 comes in three variants-- a generic Galaxy S21, a standard Galaxy 21 Plus, and a top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra.
First up, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G sports a 6.8-inch WQHD+ (3200 x 1440) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with Adaptive Display (up to 120Hz refresh rate) and a pixel density of 515 ppi (pixels per inch). It comes with AL7s10 metallic rail around the edges and an IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating.
Inside, it comes packed with Samsung Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 backed by Android 11-based One UI 3 OS, 12GB/16GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage and 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging in addition to wireless reverse charging PowerShare feature.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra boasts quad-camera module-- 108MP (f/1.8) wide + 10MP(f/2.4) + 10MP (f/4.9) + 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens-- with Laser AutoFocus, Time-of-Flight sensor and LED flash on the back. On the front, it features a 40MP wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. It also supports 100X Space Zoom, 12-bit RAW file photo option, and promises stunning macro shots.
Samsung is offering S Pen and S Pen Pro (with Bluetooth), but consumers have to buy them separately and the company is also offering a custom cover case with a stylus holster. However, only the standard S Pen is compatible with the S21 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price starts $799 and $1999 and goes on sale from January 29 onwards.
On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus come in 6.2-inch (421 ppi) and 6.7-inch screen (394 ppi) sizes. They feature a full HD+ (2400 x 1080) AMOLED display. Like the Ultra model, they come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, feature AL7s10 metal frame, and IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating.
Inside they come with Samsung Exynos 2100 chipset backed by 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and 4,800mAh (S21 Plus)/4,00mAh (S21) battery with 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging in addition to wireless reverse charging PowerShare feature.
As far as the photography hardware is concerned, they come packed witha triple-camera module-- main 64MP (f/2.0) + 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide + 12MP (f/1.8) wide on the back and a 10MP (f/2.2) front camera.
All three phones come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and support a 5G modem. However, only the Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21 Plus will support the UltraWideBand feature to track articles such as a house or a car key attached to the Samsung SmartTag.
Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus price starts $799 and $999 and go on sale from January 29 onwards.
Samsung SmartTag and SmartTag Plus
They come in handy to locate important things like car/house keys, bicycle, and also track pets. Consumers can use the SmartThings app to find SmartTags.
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag costs $29.99 a unit. The Galaxy SmartTag (4 units) pack cost $84.99 and two units pack cost $49.99.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro boasts two-way speakers and is tuned by AKG. They promise to offer 360-degree sound delivery, an Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation Control,and Ambient Sound mode features. Also, it can auto switch from a tablet to the phone when the user receives a call.
Also, it is made to fit into the ear firmly and also comes with an IPX7 rating, which comes in handy while doing exercises.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro costs $199 and hit stores on January 15.
