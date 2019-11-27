Samsung's Android 10 One UI 2 release road map revealed

It's more than a month since Samsung began the beta testing of Android 10-based One UI 2.0 for the Galaxy Note 10 and S10 series in several global regions. The process was supposed to end soon and the public roll-out was to be completed before the end of 2019.

But, now the company's Israel division has revealed that the Android 10 software for top-end phones will only be deployed in early 2020.

Popular community forum SamMobile, citing Samsung Israel's member's app, is claiming that the Galaxy Note10, Note9, and the S10 (including S10+ & S10e) series will get the stable Android 10 update in January 2020.

Samsung will further expand the software roll-out process to Galaxy S9, A50, A70 in April 2020. Later, other mid-range phones such as the Galaxy A80, Galaxy A30 (& A30s), A20 (& A20s), A10 (& A10s), budget mobiles Galaxy J8, J6 will get Android 10 in phases before the end of September 2020.

Even the tablets Galaxy Tab A 8, Tab A 10.1, Tab A 10.5, Tab S4, Tab S5e, and Tab S6 will also get Android 10-based One UI 2 in stages before the end of the third quarter 2020.

Though there is no mention of Galaxy M30, M40, and other M series phones, Samsung is likely to come up with a separate Android 10 update eligibility list in other regions such as India.

Besides Google's Android 10 features, Samsung will incorporate its own features and design elements in One UI 2 to enhance the user experience on the Galaxy phones. Here are the key features:

-- The new One UI 2 features a streamlined design that makes the notifications take up less space, so the user can focus on what matters even more.

-- Smart dark mode helps the eyes at night by softening the display with an enhanced Dark Mode. Or turn it on for style with battery-saving benefits. It comes with darkened menus and features are integrated across One UI 2 so the screen stays muted and the eyes comfortable.

-- Faster access to frequently used apps. They will be always at the fingertips on every Galaxy device. No matter how big or small the Galaxy device’s screen size is, the user will find them without any fuss.

-- One UI 2 brings in customization features include Dynamic Lock screen, that help will refresh the display with a different image every time the user unlock the phones.

--One UI 2 introduces custom hearing enhancements, like the amplification of ambient sound, in the accessibility settings.

-- It brings visibility enhancements including customisation of the colour preferences and high contrast elements is even easier with One UI 2. The new keyboard is fine-tuned with increased visibility and definition.

--One UI 2 brings new tools to manage phone use and focus on what's important in life. Users can track their usage, manage screen time or enable focus mode to help avoid distractions.

