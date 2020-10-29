Scorpio Daily Horoscope - October 29, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Working environment conducive. An office romance could blossom and social events connected with colleagues on the agenda. A good time to think of growth in the company, albeit a lateral one.
Lucky colour: Ash
Lucky number :1
A vision for the next decade of human genomics research
ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-01
Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal
Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’
Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish
Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified