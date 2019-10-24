Selena Gomez's new music video shot on iPhone 11 Pro

Apple released the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro series in late September and as per the latest reports, the new mobile has received an overwhelming response from consumers around the globe.

The key highlights of the iPhone 11 Pro are its powerful processor and incredible camera hardware. For the first time, Apple introduced the Night mode and having used the device myself for more than three weeks, it performed really well in the low-light conditions and can give Google Pixel 4, a good run for its money.

Also, the video recording feature is undeniably the best in the mobile industry. Add to that, the company for the first time introduced the video editing option for the iPhone via the iOS 13 update and has easy interface similar to the still-image editor.

Read more | Apple iPhone 11 Pro review: Ultimate camera champion

Now, internationally-reputed Selena Gomez, after a long hiatus has made a come back to the music industry with a new video "Lose You To Love Me" and guess what, the clip was completely recorded using the iPhone 11 Pro and edited by acclaimed director Sophie Muller.



Video by Hunter Simmons on Selena Gomez video shoot directed by Sophie Muller (screen-grab)



Have to say that the film crew has used the fixed stable pod and good light settings to capture stunning video on the iPhone 11 Pro. Apple also claims that the director has used third-party video-editor to cut and paste clips on MacBook.

Recently, Gomez produced the critically acclaimed Netflix docu-series “Living Undocumented", which highlighted the polarizing issue of undocumented people living in the United States.

Gomez, earlier in the year also starred in Jim Jarmusch’s film The Dead Don’t Die opposite Bill Murray and Adam Driver, which premiered at the 2019 Cannes film festival.



Apple iPhone 11 Pro (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



This is not the first time a celebrity to have used Apple iPhones to shoot a film. Recently Star Wars director Rian Johnson had shot a short film titled Paris. Even Automobile companies such as Bentley too, have made use of iPhone 5s to create commercial ads in the past.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.