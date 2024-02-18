Singing. About dark times

Prophet Song is a dark book. It’s unflinching. It doesn’t avert its gaze. It stares at the Medusa head-on. And a book like that can be dangerous for a writer because we live in a world where people want to be consoled; they don’t want the truth. But I think the job of serious fiction is to be as truthful as possible, so I had to follow the story of this book relentlessly and I worried that this book may be too truthful and too dark. The fear is that it’s very hard to be published when you sell 500 copies. It has happened to me before with my second book, but I believe in truth and the more truthful you are, the more defining the book becomes. And people tend to find such books more meaningful and valuable.