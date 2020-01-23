Snapdragon 855-powered Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with triple camera debuts in India

It looks like Samsung is on a roll in India. After launching a slew of new gadgets including Galaxy Note10 Lite and Curd Maestro fridge, the South Korean consumer electronics giant is releasing another mobile Galaxy S10 Lite.

As the name suggests, the new Samsung phone is a toned-down version of the premium Galaxy S10 series. But, in certain aspects such as performance, the Galaxy S10 Lite is second to none. It houses Qualcomm's powerful 7nm class Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, which can clock CPU speed close to 2.8GHz.

Also, it comes with feature-rich photography hardware. The Galaxy S10 Lite sports a triple-camera module-- 48MP (ultra wide) + 5MP (macro)+ 12MP (telephoto) on the back with LED flash. On the front, it ships with a 32MP selfie shooter

Other stipulated features include 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED plus screen with Infinity-O design language, Android 10-base One UI 2, Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 4,500mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

The new Galaxy S10 Lite is being offered in three colour option--- Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colours. It is priced at Rs 39,999. Interested consumers can pre-book Galaxy S10 Lite starting January 23 till February 3 across Flipkart, Samsung.com and leading retail stores. It will go on sale from February 4.



The new Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India (Credit: Samsung Newsroom India)



As part of the promotional launch scheme, Buyers who pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite are entitled to get a one-time screen replacement at Rs 1,999 covering accidental screen damage within 1 year of purchase and also claim additional Rs 3,000 cashback with ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs competition

The new Samsung phone will be up against the popular Redmi K20 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 2 and OnePlus 7T series, among others.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Key features

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display, 2400×1080p (394ppi)

OS: Android 10-based OneUI 2

Processor: 7nm 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor (2.8GHz Cortex A76 core x 1 + 2.42GHz Cortex A76 core x 3 + 1.8GHz Cortex A55 core x 4)

RAM: 8GB RAM

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: Triple -- Macro 5MP (f/2.4)+ Wide-angle 48MP (with Super Steady OIS, AF, f/2.0) + Ultra Wide 12MP (f/2.2)

Front camera: 32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)

Battery: 4,500mAh with super-fast charging capability

Add-ons: In-display fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE (dual standby), Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST

Dimensions and weight: 75.6 x 162.5 x 8.1mm & 186g

Colours: Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue

