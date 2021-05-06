Sony may redesign PlayStation 5 to overcome console stock shortage issue

Its been a little over six months since Sony began selling the new generation PlayStation 5 (PS5) off-the-shelves in global markets. But, from day one, it has been struggling to meet consumer demands. The primary issue is attributed to the global chipset shortage caused by the Covid-19 induced lockdown in supply chain units, which are primarily located in Southeast Asia.

In the recently concluded annual earnings report meet, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki revealed that the company is grappling with a semiconductor shortage and this is delaying the assembling of the gaming console.

It aims to ship more than 14.8 million units of PS5, to surpass the record of the PS4's second-year shipments.

To achieve the target, Totoki explicitly said Sony is toying with the idea of remodeling the PS5 to overcome the silicon scarcity, reported T3.

Though he did not say there would be a physical structural change of the PS5's shape, it is believed that the engineers may alter the internal design of the chipset and related circuit board with less silicon material requirement.

And the second option is to find the secondary source for the chipset supply.

As of now, there is no official word from the company to suggest that Sony has already set the ball in motion for change in the design of the PS5 chipset or looking for a new supply partner. But, even it has, there is no guarantee that the PS5 stocks will be increased within this year. We expect to see a shortage of consoles at least till the first half of 2022.

