Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition won't be available on launch day in India

Japanese consumer electronics major Sony, earlier in the month, announced to launch the much-awaited PlayStation 5 (PS5) in India on February 2 and start pre-order service on January 12.

Now, it has come to light that the company is facing a severe shortage of console units and accessories around the world including in India.

Sony in a statement to IGN India has confirmed that the PS5 Digital Edition (Rs 39,999) and three peripherals-- DualSense Charging Station (Rs 2,590), HD camera (Rs 5,190) and PULSE 3D Wireless Headset (Rs 8,590)- will not be available for sale initially in the subcontinent.

However, the PS5 with 4K Blu-ray drive (Rs 49,999) and others such as Sony DualSense Wireless Controller (Rs 5,990) and Media Remote (Rs 2,590) can be pre-booked from coming Tuesday onwards.

The new Sony gaming console will be available for pre-order on multiple online and brick-and-mortar retail chains-- Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and select Sony authorized retailers. Interested consumers can call the toll-free number 1800-103-7799 for contact details and addresses of the local retailers taking pre-orders.

For the uninitiated, the new PS5 comes with a custom processor and graphics engine to offer the immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games. Sony console retail box also includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller.

