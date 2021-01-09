PS5 Digital Edition won't be available on launch day

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition won't be available on launch day in India

Due to shortage of stocks, Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and a couple of accessories will not be available for pre-booking in India on January 12.

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 09 2021, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 11:36 ist

Japanese consumer electronics major Sony, earlier in the month, announced to launch the much-awaited PlayStation 5 (PS5) in India on February 2 and start pre-order service on January 12.

Now, it has come to light that the company is facing a severe shortage of console units and accessories around the world including in India. 

Sony in a statement to IGN India has confirmed that the PS5 Digital Edition (Rs 39,999) and three peripherals-- DualSense Charging Station (Rs 2,590), HD camera (Rs 5,190) and PULSE 3D Wireless Headset (Rs 8,590)- will not be available for sale initially in the subcontinent.

However, the PS5 with 4K Blu-ray drive (Rs 49,999) and others such as Sony DualSense Wireless Controller (Rs 5,990) and  Media Remote (Rs 2,590) can be pre-booked from coming Tuesday onwards.

The new Sony gaming console will be available for pre-order on multiple online and brick-and-mortar retail chains-- Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and select Sony authorized retailers. Interested consumers can call the toll-free number 1800-103-7799 for contact details and addresses of the local retailers taking pre-orders.

Must read | Sony PlayStation 5, gaming titles: Everything you need to know

For the uninitiated, the new PS5 comes with a custom processor and graphics engine to offer the immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games. Sony console retail box also includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller. 

Must read | Xbox Series X vs PlayStation 5: Which gaming console suits you best?

