South Korean beauties are international fashion icons

With porcelain-like skin and silky hair, doll-faced South Korean stars are in demand in the global fashion circuit.

Not only do they enjoy a crazy fan following across the world, anyone who the K-wave has ever hit can't help but follow them for their sense of style and influence.

An endorsement by a Korean celebrity currently attracts billions of millennial fans in a single shout-out, and luxury fashion houses have taken note of their influence on young buyers. Some of the most sought-after Korean actresses have bagged huge deals with international fashion and luxury brands like Dior, Valentino, Givenchy, and others.

HoYeon Jung

The 30-something "Squid Games" star is a massive hit with international brands. Her waif-thin physique and tomboyish style have gotten her campaigns with Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Stella McCartney, Vera Wang, and many more. Vogue USA featured her as their cover star for her love for fashion and successful projects with Netflix and Hollywood.



Park Shin-Hye

She gained international fame with popular K-dramas "Heirs," "Stairway to Heaven." and "Miracle In Cell no. 7." She is known for her casual-cool style. She tied the knot with South Korean actor Choi Tae Joon in a fairytale wedding in January 2022. She wore not one but four couture bridal gowns on her wedding day. Two of the dresses were from Oscar de la Renta's spring 2022 bridal collection, and the other two looks were by Monique Lhuillier.



Son Ye-Jin is Valentino's global brand ambassador and often seen campaigning for their latest products.

Son Ye-Jin

"The Crash Landing On You" actress, who will soon marry her co-star from the show, Hyun Bin, is one of the most searched South Korean actresses. Her Instagram is full of brand endorsements with luxury brand Valentino, and she's often seen sporting the latest accessories and clothes from highly coveted names in fashion like Nina Ricci, Chanel, and Burberry.



Jisoo donned Dior’s latest looks at the PFW and stunned her fans with her sartorial ode to Cher Horowitz of "Clueless."

Jisoo from BlackPink

This South Korean actress and singer of the band BlackPink enjoys a huge fan following among young music lovers, who love her unique style and voice. Jisoo became a local ambassador for Dior's cosmetics brand and was hired as the brand's muse for 2020. She modelled Dior's Fall/Winter 2020 collection and endorsed the brand with other Dior ambassadors. She was recently spotted at the front of Dior’s runway show at the Paris Fashion Week, and attended it as the brand’s ambassador in a chic yellow plaid mini dress with a collared top and black tie paired with a grey blazer.



Actress Shin Min-a is a huge fashion trendsetter and was recently seen promoting Gucci’s latest collection on her social media.

Shin Min-a

South Korean model and actress Shin Min-a is best known for starring in television dramas "A Love to Kill," "My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox," "The Magistrate," and "Oh My Venus." Her social media is full of endorsements for brands like Givenchy, Gucci, Didier Dubot, Roger Vivier, and many more. She has often graced the covers of fashion magazines in the latest collaboration with luxury fashion houses.

