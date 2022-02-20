“Centre’s coercion uniting regional leaders”

Wajahat Habibullah joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1968 and served the government for 37 years. He took over as the first chairperson of the Central Information Commission after his retirement in 2005.

He also headed the National Commission for Minorities from 2011 till 2014. Habibullah, who is also an eminent author, shares his views with DH’s Shemin Joy on the debate on federalism.

Several States ruled by parties not in power in the Centre have accused the Union Government about erosion in federal character of the country. Do you agree with such an assertion?

Whether it was a contest or conflict, there has always been interaction between the Centre and the State since Independence. Some central governments have been more assertive, while some were less assertive. It also depended on which government was at the Centre. If there is a coalition government at the Centre, then they are normally catering more to the states, because the coalition is formed by the parties, which are more powerful in the states. So they lean more to the federal structure. If it is an all-India party like the Congress or the BJP, the leaning is more towards the Centre. At present, we have a ruling party that has a majority on its own. So there are some new rules, new legislations, which have challenged this federal bias. A good example is the set of new farm laws, which were later repealed. These laws were passed in Parliament and people in some states welcomed it while in most states, especially those in the north-west, they staunchly opposed it. Recently, there have been amendments in the All India Service (AIS) Rules. These have come in for a lot of criticism and a lot of discussion.

What are the challenges, according to you, that the country faces on the question of maintaining federal structure?

The voluntary aspect cannot be forgotten in the Union structure or Federal structure. In our country, I have seen the argument, which was very well put by Rahul Gandhi in his recent speech in Parliament, that the country has been a Union and it was the same even when the empires ruled. The empires were held together by mutual consent. When they were sought to be held together by force, they disintegrated. This is the warning that Rahul Gandhi gave. Therefore, he cautioned that in a union, we must take the cooperation of all elements of that union which means the states.

When we talk about federalism, the question of the role of Governors arises. Are the Governors acting as super Chief Ministers or agents of the Centre?

In my view, the post of Governor is totally irrelevant. The constitutional provision for the Governor is only for safeguarding the interests of the Centre, but not to govern on behalf of the Centre, except in emergency and during President’s Rule. Now the Governors are playing a much more active role and not necessarily a constructive role. We saw the antics of the Maharashtra Governor where he was appointing a government when the party did not have a majority. These kinds of things are unprecedented and unconstitutional.

We also saw a Chief Minister blocking the Governor on Twitter. What changes would you prefer in the role of Governors?

There is no need for a Governor in a federal structure like India. There is no need for the Centre to be represented in the State.

You referred to the proposed amendments to the IAS cadre rules. The Centre argues that it faces a shortage of officers. Isn’t there merit in that argument?

The rules have been the same since Independence. The Centre never suffered a shortage for officers. The postings to the Centre were always considered prestigious. Now the question is, when you say that people don’t want to come to the Centre, I have to force them to come to the Centre, that is an argument, which, I think, remarkably foolish.

These days we also see the Chief Ministers coming together to fight for the cause of federalism. In such a scenario do you see political instability setting in?

Take the example of disintegration of Persian empire. It was a highly unionised empire. The emperor was an absolute ruler. When it started disintegrating, how did it start? All the satraps started coming together and conspiring against the Centre. If you are making a deal under threat, you induce them to come together to stand against you. You are presiding over a conflict which may lead to destabilisation.

What is the way out to ensure that the states and the Centre act according to the Preamble of the Constitution?

By acting in accordance with the principle, i.e. the Union and if they have good understanding and when they believe that one is not exploiting the other.

