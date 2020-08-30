'Congress can survive and thrive without the family'

'G-23’ is the new brand of political disruptors in town. These are the 23 Congress leaders, a smorgasbord of veteran leaders (Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik, Kapil Sibal), a global intellectual brand (Shashi Tharoor) and young Turks (Manish Tewari, Milind Deora, Jitin Prasada). It is a diversified agglomeration of Congress persons deeply perturbed by the meandering drift in the party (two consecutive Lok Sabha election routs, among other failures). Not unexpectedly, the fundamental issues raised in the letter concerning organisational renewal, transparent elections to the post of Congress president and the Congress Working Committee, a concerted outreach to former Congress leaders, vibrant internal democracy, have been overwhelmed by the debate on the future relevance of the Nehru-Gandhi family in the political leadership of the party. Congress is one of India’s most powerful historical brands but even brands periodically need a thorough reinvention. Can the 135 year-old Grand Old Party of India survive without the illustrious Nehru-Gandhi family at the helm? The answer to that is a categorical YES!

Firstly, the Nehru-Gandhis have themselves publicly stated that they do not wish to assume charge. This makes a non-Gandhi Congress president a fait accompli, unless they reverse their stand. Secondly, it is preposterous to presume that the Congress party has no leader who can take it forward. In fact, unlike the BJP, there is no talent-deficit in the party. Two non-Gandhi Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh remodeled Indian economy, governance and foreign policy.

Thirdly, a young aspirational India now wants a meritocratic culture. This will also defang BJP’s incessant dynasty-bashing of the Congress. Fourthly, the Cassandras who predict that the Congress will disintegrate without the Gandhis fail to realise that Morarji Desai, Jagjivan Ram (CFD), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRC) and several others left when a Nehru-Gandhi was stewarding the party. Splits happen on account of organisational drift, ideological flip-flop, frail egos, personality clashes and political ambitions. That can happen under anyone.

Lastly, until someone is given a clear opportunity and backed unanimously by all (including the Nehru-Gandhis, who would like to equally see a Congress resurrection), it is premature to judge what they could potentially do. A passionate, inspirational, savvy communicator, hungry to win and unrelenting in pursuit of goals is the kind of leader that the Congress needs. One who believes in the Idea of India -- a liberal, democratic society that protects our secular diversity. I know many who can fit the bill.

(The writer is a former Congress spokesperson)