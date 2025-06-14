Superdad to two

<p>Tini Sara Anien</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shanu’s world revolved around his seven-year-old twin sons, Aadhi and Aashi. Aadhi was quiet and more thoughtful. Aashi, on the other hand, was street-smart and full of spunk — always ready with a clever quip or a joke.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As a devoted father, Shanu did everything he could for his boys. When Annapurna, their domestic help, wasn’t around, he cooked for them. He cherished every moment with them — from helping with homework to watching movies together. The boys loved learning with him; Shanu had a knack for making everything fun.</p>.<p class="bodytext">One sunny morning, Shanu was in the kitchen, preparing egg sandwiches and fruit bowls for breakfast. Aadhi sat at the dining table quietly playing with his tablet, while Aashi chatted away about a video game he wanted for their next birthday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It wasn’t always easy to please them — Aashi loved mangoes, Aadhi preferred apples. “Hmm… I wonder if mangoes are still in season,” Shanu murmured as he checked a quick-commerce app.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Papa, could you please buy some more apples?” Aadhi asked. “Of course!” Shanu replied. “I need to find mangoes for Aashi too. Let’s make sure both of you get what you like.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">As Aadhi nodded, Shanu paused to think about how different his sons were. Still, the two made a great team.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As they sat down to eat, Shanu spoke to them about how everyone in the world was unique. “You know, boys… everyone around you is different, which is fascinating. Aadhi, you’re so creative and calm. Aashi, you’re funny and lively. You came from the same belly yet are wonderfully unique.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">He added: “Just like you respect each other, always remember to appreciate different values and characteristics in others too.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Should we treat everyone the same way, Papa?” the twins asked together.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Well,” Shanu said, “We are all equal. Everyone deserves kindness and respect.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">A few moments later, Aashi brought up something from school. “Akhila said their ‘help aunty’ is not allowed to eat with their family. She also made fun of her cooking. I thought that was rude. I think all aunties who work for us are kind and helpful. Annapurna aunty cooks yummy food, keeps our home neat, and even feeds us. We love it when she eats with us too.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shanu asked, “Do you like it more when she feeds you than when I do?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Nooo!” the boys said in unison, giggling.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shanu smiled. “I’m proud of you for valuing her. She puts in a lot of effort for us. Remember, we’re all humans, and everyone deserves dignity.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Aadhi quietly reflected, while Aashi asked the next question: “But Papa, if we are to love and respect everyone, does that mean we have to agree with everything they say or do?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Great question!” said Shanu. “No, my love. Being kind doesn’t mean saying yes to everything. It’s also important to speak up and stand up for what’s right, be it for others or for yourself.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">That Sunday, Shanu and the boys visited his parents. The twins loved their grandparents, but Ajji and Ajja often raised concerns about how much time the twins spent on their tablet.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ajji greeted them at the door. “We’re here to spend time with Ajja and you!” Aadhi said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Ajja welcomed them in. “Lunch is ready. I made chicken curry!” Ajji said excitedly.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The twins were delighted and thanked her. After lunch, Ajji warned: “Now don’t disappear with your tablet! Spend some time with us first.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The boys looked at each other and said, “Okay Ajji! We’ll do whatever you want — if we get 30 minutes of game time later.” Ajji agreed with a smile.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the living room, Shanu and his father were watching TV. A Father’s Day sale ad flashed on screen. “Papa, it’s June 15. It’s Father’s Day today,” Shanu said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ajja smiled. “In our days, we thanked our parents by doing well in school and getting a good job. Now, it’s all about lunches and fancy gifts!”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shanu grinned. “Thank you, Papa, for all you’ve done. What can I do for you?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ajja joked: “Just stay out of trouble — especially with your mother!”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The boys, who heard this, dashed off to Ajji. “We want to make a card for Papa. Can you help us please?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ajji brought out sketch pens, glitter, and paper. Aadhi began drawing a superhero character on the plain art paper folded into a card. On the front, he wrote: ‘To the world’s best dad’. Aashi wrote inside: ‘Happy Father’s Day! You did great — we turned out perfect!’</p>.<p class="bodytext">They handed the card to Shanu. His eyes welled up and he said: “Thank you, boys. This means so much.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The twins had spent a lot of time making the card, while they chatted with Ajji, as she shared stories about her childhood.</p>.<p class="bodytext">They zipped into the bedroom. “Tablet time!” Aashi called out. “Not yet, boys!” Ajji called out sternly.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“But you promised us 30 minutes! And Papa said we mustn’t fear anyone and should stand up for ourselves, when we were right!” said Aashi, while Aadhi stifled a giggle.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ajji stared at Shanu and walked away.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shanu chuckled to himself. “Now that’s what I call a Father’s Day bonus.”</p>