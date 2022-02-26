Superfood bowls are all the rage

Superfood bowls are the ‘in’ thing in Bengaluru's culinary scene. While many people are fans of the "Insta-worthy" presentation of these healthy eats, there is more to these bowls than just the aesthetics.

The ingredients in these bowls are strategically put together with health and wellness in mind; they are not just a visual treat but great for your health, light on the tummy and excites the palate with different textures.

Health and fitness-conscious people who track their daily workouts and the calories and nutrients that go into their food are fascinated by these beautiful, multi-coloured meals.

With this significant shift and increase in consumer demand for healthy food, the F&B scene in Bengaluru and India has witnessed a spurt of restaurants catering to these needs.

"The demand for healthy food has increased during the pandemic with people wanting to eat better to improve their immunity," said Nithin Katticaran, who owns Flax, a health food joint, in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. "Everyone is keenly interested in what goes into their order. Gone are the days when people started a diet, got bored and quit. Now, they are opting for things like superfood bowls that are interesting and balanced. The trend has been consistent for some time now, and it's more popular than salads."

Mediterranean bowl, one of the fastest-moving superfood bowls at Flax, has ingredients like grilled cottage cheese, couscous, grilled vegetables, broccoli, roasted veggies, sun dried tomato hummus, pumpkin puree, feta cheese, walnuts, flaxseeds, mixed greens and basil pesto dressing. With a calorie count of 300-350, the bowl is packed with good fats, carbs, proteins, fiber, vitamins and antioxidants.

"There're almost 15-20 ingredients that go into the making of superfood bowls, and because of the exotic ingredients used, they are priced slightly higher than junk foods. These nutrition-packed bowls have a little of everything: good fats, complex carbohydrates, proteins, exotic veggies, leafy greens and fibre," said Katticaran.

Nidhi Sogani Nahata, the founder of Just Be Café, a plant-based café, is a whole food and plant-based coach, and vegan recipe creator. She said that superfood bowls had been a craze ever since she opened her cafe five years ago.

"I love to incorporate exotic ingredients in the superfood bowls and spruce them up with things like avocado, asparagus, Medjool dates, black rice and quinoa," she said. "I give them a little twist by topping them up with a delicious drizzle of dressing.”

"In the last three to four years, superfood bowls have been a massive hit. It's a great boon as they are a meal in itself, nutrient-rich, wholesome, fibrous. Nidhi believes in developing a nutrient-rich eating habit. So, she fills her bowls with healthy and sustainable ingredients and that’s exactly how she has designed Amigo, their most-loved bowl. Made with marinated avocado, flaxseeds, broccoli, almond, asparagus with balsamic drizzle, medjool dates, cherry tomato compote and quinoa, it’s nutrient rich, gluten-free, has grains, complex carbs, and everything that’s needed to satiate one’s hunger pangs in a single bowl. No compromise on taste and health, yet is satisfying and delectable.

(Deepa Shri Rajan is a food, travel and lifestyle blogger and Instagrammer based out of Bengaluru.)