Mischievous, carefree Tarun often got into trouble at school for talking in class or for not completing his homework. Teachers inevitably complained to his parents often.
In order to escape being yelled at or punished at home, he’d run off and climb a tree and hide there. He found it peaceful up there, looking down at the rest of the world. When he felt hungry, he’d pluck the fruit of the tree and fill his tummy while everyone searched for him high and low.
Sometimes, he’d hide under the girders of the bridge that spanned the river running through their village, returning home only when it was dark. By that time tempers would have cooled down and his parents were happy and relieved to have him back home safe and sound.
One day whilst walking home from school, he came across his little neighbour Asha crying under a tree. “Why are you crying?” Tarun asked. “My kitten’s stuck in the tree and is too scared to come down,” she sobbed. “No problem,” said Tarun, “I’ll get it down for you”. Climbing the tree like a monkey, he was back in a flash with the kitten tucked under his shirt. Asha hugged the kitten and then hugged Tarun saying, “You’re my hero.”
Another time, when Tarun was sitting atop a banyan tree, he heard an old lady shouting, “Stop! Thief!” and spied a young man running off with her purse. Acting fast, Tarun swung down from its prop roots, knocking the thief down with his feet. He then sat on his back, pinning him down, till the rest of the villagers arrived. That’s when the villagers nicknamed him ‘Tarzan Tarun’.
A week later, Tarun was punished again for not finishing his homework. “You have plenty of time to climb trees and act like Tarzan but can’t find time to finish your homework,” said his mathematics teacher, refusing to accept Tarun’s excuse that he’d been busy helping his father harvest their sugarcane crop the previous day.
Feeling that he was reprimanded unjustly, Tarun wandered off after school towards the river. Lost in thought, he crawled into his secret hideout under the girders of the bridge in order to cool off.
After a while, he heard someone sobbing. Peeping out from his hiding place he saw Shobha, a classmate of his, leaning over the railing of the bridge and staring at the water swirling beneath. She stood there for a long time. Tarun thought it best to mind his own business and ducked out of sight. After a while, the sobbing abated and he assumed Shobha had gone home. Suddenly he saw Shobha falling past him, plunging downwards her long skirt ballooning like a parachute as she hit the waters with a splash and a thud.
Tarun was stunned. “I didn’t know Shobha was a good diver and swimmer”, he thought till he saw her flailing her arms and heard a muffled cry for help. Without a second thought, Tarun dived into the river, determined to save her, although he didn’t pride himself on his swimming. With quick overhead strokes, Tarun reached Shobha and grasped her hand which was all he could see above the water. Then circling one arm around her waist he told her reassuringly, “Don’t worry, I will save you but you need to help me by not clinging to me and pulling me down.” With one arm around her securely, he helped her to float on her back and using his other arm he slowly swam towards the river bank.
People had gathered on the banks and some men waded in and swam towards them to help them out. Everyone wanted to know what had happened. They questioned the spluttering girl who claimed she had lost her balance and fallen in and Tarun had rescued her. The crowd lauded Tarun, slapping him on the back for being a brave young lad.
A few days later when Shobha was walking home from school, Tarun asked if he could accompany her. Taking a shortcut through a secluded field he confronted her saying, “I know it was no accident and that you were upset and deliberately jumped into the river. Whatever were you thinking; especially if you don’t know how to swim? Life is too precious Shobha, no matter what your problems may be. There are always people you can talk to. If something is bothering you, talk to your family or friends. You can talk to me as well. Promise me you’ll never do something like this again.” Shobha turned to him gratefully and nodded.
On November 14, Children’s Day, Tarun received an official letter with a government seal on it announcing that he had been selected for the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award for bravery, to be conferred on him on the eve of Republic Day. The village head held a celebratory event where he proudly announced the news. Shobha clapped the loudest as she was the one who had suggested his name be submitted.
So, Tarun got to meet the President of India who presented him with a medal and an award of Rs 1 lakh and he met the Prime Minister at his residence too along with the other awardees.
‘Tarzan Tarun’, as the villagers still teased him, had made his parents, his school and the whole village proud.