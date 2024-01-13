Tarzan Tarun

Tarun was stunned. “I didn’t know Shobha was a good diver and swimmer”, he thought till he saw her flailing her arms and heard a muffled cry for help. Without a second thought, Tarun dived into the river, determined to save her, although he didn’t pride himself on his swimming. With quick overhead strokes, Tarun reached Shobha and grasped her hand which was all he could see above the water. Then circling one arm around her waist he told her reassuringly, “Don’t worry, I will save you but you need to help me by not clinging to me and pulling me down.” With one arm around her securely, he helped her to float on her back and using his other arm he slowly swam towards the river bank.