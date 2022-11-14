Taurus Daily Horoscope – November 14, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Keep plans simple today since energy levels deplete quickly. A day for introspection and meditation. Mars makes you aggressive today, but the moon counteracts its effect, making you charming and pensive
Colour: Saffron
Number: 3
