TCL unveils new AI-powered P8-series Android 4K LED TVs

China-based consumer electronics major TCL launched a new line of P8-series Android 4K LED TVs in India on Friday.

Along with the generic TCL P8 series, the company is also bringing two other models--P8S and P8E--in varying screen sizes.

The new TCL P8 UHD LED TV series run Google's official Android Pie OS. Additionally, all three variants come with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Fairfield technology, which enhances the image and sound engineering to offer immersive TV viewing experience.

With Sports mode, the TV enhances the perception of an on-going match, giving one of the most dynamic and edgy sports viewing experience, the company claims.



Android-powered TCL P8-series 4K LED TV



All the newly launched TCL P8 series TVs come integrated with multi-media streaming service apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, YuppTV, Voot, AltBalaji, and more.

The standard TCL P8 comes in three sizes-- 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch--with prices starting at Rs 27, 990.

TCL P8E series is available in three variants-- 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch--starting from Rs 29,990. The P8S range is the top-end among the lot and will come in big screen sizes-- 55-inch and 63-inch-- starting from Rs 44,990.

Considering the features and the price, TCL P8 series will give a stiff competition to Xiaomi's popular MI LED TV series in India.

