TCL unveils new AI-powered P8-series Android 4K LED TVs

TCL unveils new AI-powered P8-series Android 4K LED TVs

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH News Service,
  • Aug 02 2019, 16:11pm ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2019, 16:11pm ist

China-based consumer electronics major TCL launched a new line of P8-series Android 4K LED TVs in India on Friday.

Along with the generic TCL P8 series, the company is also bringing two other models--P8S and P8E--in varying screen sizes. 

The new TCL P8 UHD LED TV series run Google's official Android Pie OS. Additionally, all three variants come with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Fairfield technology, which enhances the image and sound engineering to offer immersive TV viewing experience. 

With Sports mode, the TV enhances the perception of an on-going match, giving one of the most dynamic and edgy sports viewing experience, the company claims.


Android-powered TCL P8-series 4K LED TV

All the newly launched TCL P8 series TVs come integrated with multi-media streaming service apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, YuppTV, Voot, AltBalaji, and more.

The standard TCL P8 comes in three sizes-- 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch--with prices starting at Rs 27, 990.

TCL P8E series is available in three variants-- 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch--starting from Rs 29,990. The  P8S range is the top-end among the lot and will come in big screen sizes-- 55-inch and 63-inch-- starting from Rs 44,990.

Considering the features and the price, TCL P8 series will give a stiff competition to Xiaomi's popular MI LED TV series in India.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

DH Tech
smart TV
Comments (+)
 