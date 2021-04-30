Telegram Messenger to get group video call feature soon

In early 2020, Covid-19 outbreak led to lockdown in almost all global regions. All schools and corporate companies had to shut down activities at their respective premises. Thanks to technology, many were able to overcome it with virtual classes and meeting.

Back then, the Zoom video conference app was a huge hit among consumers, and many tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and others were left playing the catch-up game.

Eventually, in the second half, they were able to release their own version of the video conference solution (dedicated apps) and also group call features in existing communication apps.

Messenger apps such as WhatsApp too increased group call limits to eight. Even, Telegram was also supposed to bring its own feature, but could not due to reasons unknown.

Now, Telegram is finally ready with a group video call feature and if things go as planned, it will available to the messenger users next month. The news comes straight from the horse's mouth.

The company CEO Pavel Durov on his official Telegram channel revealed that the group video call feature will be available on Telegram in May. And, like the one-to-one video call, group call is end-to-end encrypted, so that the streaming will be relayed between the caller and receivers and there is no way, it can be intercepted or tracked neither by government agencies nor the threat actors and even the company will have no access to it.

"We will be adding a video dimension to our voice chats in May, making Telegram a powerful platform for group video calls. Screen sharing, encryption, noise-cancellation, desktop and tablet support – everything you can expect from a modern video conferencing tool, but with Telegram-level UI, speed, and encryption. Stay tuned!," said Durov.

With the addition of group video calling, Telegram will become a better alternative to WhatsApp and Signal.

Due to the recent change in terms and conditions of services, many WhatsApp users have already migrated to alternative messenger apps. But, there are still millions of users who are still in two minds to whether to switch sides or remain in WhatsApp, as the latter offers many value-added features, and also the user interface is simple and easy to understand for naive phone users.

