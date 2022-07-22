The costly gamble of gaming addictions

"There has never been a time of greater promise or greater peril," said Professor Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, in 2016 about technology's effect on our modern social realities.

That was six years ago.

Recently, reports surfaced from Lucknow of a teen boy allegedly shot his mother dead after she scolded him for playing the popular video game PUBG. Gun violence is the mainstay of the game, which reaches millions globally.

In the latter half of the 20th century, the digital revolution was believed to lay the path to an advanced future of limitless possibility. That a fair share of the possibilities would turn out so sinister was virtually unfathomable. The World Health Organisation, in the latest ICD-11, has officially classified video game addiction as a mental disorder.

The Lucknow minor's case is not the first of its kind; there have been many. In a particularly chilling case from 2019, a young man in Karnataka reportedly beheaded his father, who took away his gaming phone. Even in custody, the accused allegedly implored the police to let him play his games.

Delhi-based counselling psychologist Dr Sarika Boora says that the age group most likely to show addiction symptoms falls between 18-34 years, with the average age being 24.

"Many popular games emphasise negative themes, which promote war-like scenarios, disrespect for the law and other authority figures, sexual exploitation or violence towards women," said Dr Boora.

Such exposure may desensitise or numb children, especially those with emotional, behavioural or learning problems, to violence. Studies have found a higher incidence of internet gaming disorder (IGD) in males than females.

Kazim Rizvi, the founder of The Dialogue, a Delhi-based public policy think tank, notes that e-gaming isn't a homogenous entity, with games of skill—like chess or fantasy sports—also falling in the category.

"Games of chance, like betting, gambling and wagering, are at the forefront of addiction-related issues and possess greater user risk, since the outcome of such games is predominantly based on chance."

A 23-year-old working professional in Gurugram who spends three hours daily on a particular battle royale game says that for her, the thrill lies in making more kills than her peers.

"Playing online with friends while talking to them is fun, especially during lockdowns. All the better when you win, and then you want to keep winning," she said.

Dr Boora observes, "Video games can also activate the brain's nervous system known as the fight or flight response causing the heart rate and blood pressure to rise, which in turn leads to other parts of the brain shutting down." Some key symptoms to watch out for include erratic sleep patterns, poor social skills, and change in temperament when games are removed.

The mainstream understanding of gaming addictions is "superficial," due to which affected parties seek help very late, Dr Parth Soni, a psychiatrist at Alpha Healing Center tells DH. A de-addiction program at the rehab in Gujarat typically comprises psychological therapies and a 12-step-based recovery approach for a minimum of 90 days.

"Family plays a major role in providing positive support, continuing follow-ups, and addressing the lapses."

As lockdowns spurred an increase in mobile usage from approximately two and a half hours to four hours, the gaming industry in India swelled post-pandemic, as per a KPMG report. With a phenomenon called "game chilling" (essentially casual gaming) driving big opportunity, the industry here is expected to be valued at $3.9 billion by 2025.

But simultaneous to the gains of the gaming boom, the government has been prompt to flag concerns. In an advisory issued last year, the Ministry of Education recognised how gaming companies "emotionally compel" children. The government set up A seven-member task force to examine the best safety practices to be pushed institutionally in the online gaming sector.

Rizvi said a collaborative approach shows the way forward.

"There is a need for central legislation which regulates online gaming and ultimately converts it into an organised sector. This would help not only the players but also the stakeholders in the ecosystem."