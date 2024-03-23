The golden trumpet tree

Puck ran all the way to the woods, which he thought would be a good place to hide and lay low for a while. He sat under the shade of a tree, resting his back against its trunk and closed his eyes. A golden-yellow flower floated down with the gentle, cool breeze and flopped on his head. It fitted him perfectly; like a hat made to order. “Nice cap!” thought Puck. Pulling it off his head, he turned it over in his hand, observing its trumpet-like shape and blew into it. Surprisingly, it made a loud, high-pitched sound. “This flower will come in most handy,” exclaimed Puck. A naughty plan was already forming in his scheming little head.