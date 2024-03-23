The golden trumpet tree

Puck, the mischievous pixie, was well known for his pranks throughout Pixieland. One day, Puck spread some sticky honey paste onto his teacher’s chair, before class began. Unsuspecting Professor Arthuro entered the classroom, greeted the students, and took his seat. When Professor Arthuro rose from his chair, he found it stuck to his pants. All the little pixies in class roared with laughter.
“I’ll get you for this Puck,” yelled old Arthuro, guessing who was behind the prank. He waved his fist at Puck, who took to his heels, deciding that he’d better make a quick exit from the class and the teacher’s wrath.
Puck ran all the way to the woods, which he thought would be a good place to hide and lay low for a while. He sat under the shade of a tree, resting his back against its trunk and closed his eyes. A golden-yellow flower floated down with the gentle, cool breeze and flopped on his head. It fitted him perfectly; like a hat made to order. “Nice cap!” thought Puck. Pulling it off his head, he turned it over in his hand, observing its trumpet-like shape and blew into it. Surprisingly, it made a loud, high-pitched sound. “This flower will come in most handy,” exclaimed Puck. A naughty plan was already forming in his scheming little head.
He found old Sleepyhead snoring away in his rocking chair, on his veranda. Puck crept up on him and blew his newfound trumpet flower loudly into his ear. Poor Sleepyhead jumped up with a start and chased Puck, who was already half way down the street. Of course, he couldn’t catch him as Puck was far too quick for him.
Puck shared his new discovery with all his friends. All the little pixies wanted a hat cum trumpet for themselves, including the little Prince. It became the latest fad amongst the kids in Pixieland.
Puck, followed by his merry band of mischief-makers, went on a rampage; running through the town, blowing on their trumpets and creating a racket. The noise was getting unbearable even for the old pixies who were hard of hearing. Many of the town elders took to wearing earmuffs.
One fine day, Puck suddenly felt dizzy and fell to the ground unconscious. When he woke up, his head throbbed and he was sick.
Soon all the little pixies started dropping like flies. Everyone was mystified by this strange new disease that was spreading like wild fire amongst the pixie children.
Finally, brainy Doctor Barney figured out that the golden trumpet flowers were the cause of the mysterious malady. The little pixies kept inhaling its heady perfume and pollen whenever they blew on it, which affected them in this strange way.
When the townsfolk realised why Puck was the first to have fallen sick, they declared, “Look who the joke is on now!” Puck had learnt his lesson. He was sorry for the trouble he had caused and stopped playing practical jokes from then on.
The King was very upset that the little Prince was suffering from this strange syndrome as well. He banned the pixies from playing with the golden trumpets.
The young ones too kept away from the flowers, once they realised how sick it was making them. Although they soon got well, the Golden Trumpet flower was declared ‘taboo’.
From that day on, the Golden Trumpet Tree is also referred to as the Tabebuia tree (pronounced as taboo-bia). I’m sure you’ve seen it too; with a beautiful carpet of yellow trumpet-shaped flowers strewn on the ground beneath it.