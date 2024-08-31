Huddled around the crackling fire in the village square, Vir and his friends sat enthralled, as the village elders recounted tales of times gone by. They listened all agog whilst old Gyani narrated the story of the ancient King’s lost treasure. “Long ago, in a bid to save his valuable riches from falling into the hands of the British, the Maharaja had ordered his Vazir to hide his treasure in the forests surrounding this village. Unfortunately, the Vazir and his party of loyal soldiers were ambushed by a British patrol that had been tipped off by a traitor and to this day the whereabouts of the treasure remains unknown. The secret of where it lay hidden died with them. The patrol team came back empty-handed. Over the years, many people have searched for the legendary treasure in vain. The mystery of the hidden treasure trove remains unsolved and the story has been passed down the generations,” recalled an old man.