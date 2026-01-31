<p>Every evening, Sanjay and Sanjana gazed curiously at a dilapidated dwelling on top of a hill. They had moved to the neighbourhood recently, and the old house had aroused their interest. It would not be difficult to go there since they had heard it was empty. Besides, the summit on which it stood was fairly close to where Sanjay and Sanjana lived. So far, though, the twins had not attempted to approach the place. Their mother’s colleague had categorically declared that the house was haunted.</p>.<p>“Keep away from the house on the hill,” said Bina aunty firmly. It was advice that Sanjay and Sanjana were not keen to take. Day after day, they stared at the ruined structure, which loomed in the distance, wondering why they should dread it. They told each other that nobody believed Bina aunty’s tall tales. Surely there could be no danger in a trip to the house on the hill. In fact, said the twins to each other (thinking the same thing, at the same time, as they often did), their exciting excursion would be more fun in the dark.</p>.<p>Sanjay and Sanjana chose a moonlit night for their adventure. It was perfect. There was not a drop of rain, and the clear sky indicated that there was none to come. The twins picked up torches, for those would be required within the house. Not that they had decided what they would do once they were inside. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Indeed, they were rather vague about that part of their plan. Still, neither Sanjay nor Sanjana would admit to doubt. They slipped out of their room and set off while their parents were asleep.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Both were quiet as they headed towards the hill, giggling nervously if one of them stepped on a twig that crackled in the silence. It took the twins longer to reach the top than they had expected. Viewed from afar, the hill had appeared neither high nor steep, but the twins needed all their energy for the ascent.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Puffing and panting, they made their way up, then sank down breathless right in front of their destination.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The haunted house was in a sorry state. Most of its roof was missing, and windows with broken panes hung loosely on their hinges. The front door had a gaping hole in it, so Sanjay and Sanjana would have no problem entering it. Now that the moment had come, the twins hesitated, waiting uncertainly as time ticked by.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At last, the twins realised that if they were to grab a few hours of sleep before school the next morning, they had to go in without delay and get back quickly. Creeping through the opening, Sanjay and Sanjana found themselves in what looked like a large hall. It was hard to tell, for their pocket torches were not bright enough to completely dispel the darkness. Growing used to the dim light, they noticed the thick layer of dust on the floor and furniture. Cobwebs covered the walls and ceiling, and there was a musty smell.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sanjay and Sanjana recalled Bina aunty’s scary story about the house. Apparently, an elderly couple, neglected by their offspring, had died there several years ago and had haunted the house since. They had been sighted in the kitchen, at the dining table, and on the balcony until the family had fled. After that, the place remained vacant. The twins gazed around fearfully. What if the restless spirits were still around? It was best to leave immediately.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As the children turned to run, Sanjana bumped into a chair. She yelped with pain and then in terror as something struck her on the face. “It’s the ghosts!” Screamed Sanjay, as he and his twin were attacked by flying forms. Panic-stricken, they stumbled outside and charged down the hill as fast as their 10-year-old legs could carry them.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Meanwhile, those residing in the house were puzzled by such behaviour. They wondered why people had come in at all, and having done so, what had made them rush out so suddenly. They wished the youngsters had done some sweeping and scrubbing before their hasty exit. The occupants would have liked their home to be clean and hygienic, but on the whole, they were quite content. The bats had lived long and happily in the house on the hill.</p>