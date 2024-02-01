The inception of ‘Operation Khedda’

The team primarily worked in the regions now known as Chikkamole and Doddamole, located in Chamarajanagar taluk. Elephants visited these places frequently. Many times, they used to emerge from the nearby B R Hills. In Sanderson’s accounts, we come across references to Honnuhole river, Ramasamudra lake and several tribal hamlets located in the region. There are also names of locals who were trained by him in capturing and taming wild elephants.