The 'India'pendence Day visit

In a short while from now, we shall be landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.” Zohrin heard the announcement with mounting excitement. This was really happening, she told herself joyfully, as she refastened her seat belt and the aircraft began its gradual descent.
In a few minutes she would be in the capital of India, where she was to spend two weeks with Sunita.
Zohrin and Sunita had been the modern equivalent of pen-friends for over three years. Through a regular exchange of WhatsApp texts and calls, they had got to know each other remarkably well. They also indulged in lengthy email conversations, sharing news and views. Both were about the same age, and had several interests in common. The girls had long wished to meet, and their dream would shortly be fulfilled.
It happened this way. Sunita had invited Zohrin to pay her a visit. The young Malaysian had begged to be allowed to go, and her request had been granted. Zohrin had travelled alone before, and her parents knew that once she reached India she would be quite safe with Sunita’s family.
When Zohrin arrived in New Delhi on August 8, she was warmly welcomed by the Guptas: Sunita, her mother, father and younger brother, Sunil. The four of them were eager to give their guest an enjoyable vacation, and that included a guided tour of their beautiful city.
Zohrin was taken to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sansad Bhavan and other important monuments such as India Gate, Jantar Mantar, Birla Mandir and the Qutub Minar. After standing in respectful silence at Raj Ghat, she was shown around Old Delhi, home to the Jumma Masjid and Red Fort. Zohrin was delighted to make a second trip to the latter, on August 15. As she watched the Prime Minister hoist the national flag on the ramparts of the sandstone stronghold, Zohrin told Sunita that the Malaysians too celebrated their Independence Day in August, but at the end of the month.
Zohrin was greatly impressed by what she saw, especially Delhi’s well-laid-out parks and gardens. When she expressed her admiration to Sunita, the latter remarked, “You have yet to see the best.” The ‘best’ was located 206 km south of Delhi, in Agra. Zohrin gazed awestruck at the Taj Mahal. She had seen pictures of it earlier, but nothing had prepared her for its splendour. Sunita’s father explained that the once, pure-white structure had been disfigured by layers of grime, but Zohrin could find no flaw in the magnificent masterpiece. To her enchanted eyes, the stately structure seemed perfect.
After Zohrin had heard the moving story of how the Taj Mahal came to be built, she and Sunita got themselves photographed with the marble mausoleum in the background. Tourists smiled to see the striking figures, each in a gaily patterned ‘baju kurung’, the traditional costume of Malaysia. Sunita’s was one of the many gifts Zohrin had brought for her. Sunita, for her part, had given Zohrin a richly embroidered kurta set.
Zohrin wore her Indian outfit on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. She knew from Sunita’s mails that it was the festival on which sisters tie brightly coloured threads around their brothers’ wrists. Sunil was pleased and touched when Zohrin produced the red and gold rakhi she had bought for him.
Zohrin explained to the surprised Guptas that she had picked it up on a shopping excursion, when Sunita had taken her to a bustling roadside market. Accustomed as she was to huge shopping malls, Zohrin had been fascinated by the rows of little shacks selling exquisite handicrafts. Sunita had helped her friend select souvenirs to take back with her to Kuala Lumpur.
All too soon it was time for Zohrin to return to Malaysia.
On her last evening in India, Zohrin cooked a delicious Malay meal in the home where she had savoured so many Indian dishes. Her hosts urged her to extend her stay. They would be very happy, they assured her, to have her with them for another fortnight. Zohrin, however, felt she should leave as planned. Her holiday had been wonderful, and she would recall it fondly for years to come.
Of course, there was always the chance that she might, in the future, return to India to see a lot more of that captivating country. Meanwhile, it was Sunita and Sunil’s turn to be her guests in Malaysia!