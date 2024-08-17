The 'India'pendence Day visit

Zohrin was greatly impressed by what she saw, especially Delhi’s well-laid-out parks and gardens. When she expressed her admiration to Sunita, the latter remarked, “You have yet to see the best.” The ‘best’ was located 206 km south of Delhi, in Agra. Zohrin gazed awestruck at the Taj Mahal. She had seen pictures of it earlier, but nothing had prepared her for its splendour. Sunita’s father explained that the once, pure-white structure had been disfigured by layers of grime, but Zohrin could find no flaw in the magnificent masterpiece. To her enchanted eyes, the stately structure seemed perfect.