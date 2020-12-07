The Lead: Cinema from Nagathihalli Chandrashekar's point of view

The Lead: Nagathihalli Chandrashekar on cinema

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 07 2020, 07:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2020, 07:56 ist
Nagathihalli Chandrashekar. Credit: DH File Photo

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, director, actor, screenwriter and lyricist Nagathihalli Chandrashekar talks about his journey and how cinema has changed.

Hi and welcome to another episode of DH Radio. In today's episode, director, actor, screenwriter, lyricist and a legend of Kannada cinema Nagathihalli Chandrashekar tells DH's Nina C George all about his journey and how cinema has changed.

Nina C George: Hi sir, welcome to Deccan Herald Radio.

Nagathihalli Chandrashekar: Hi Nina.

Nina: Tell us about your parents and the village that you grew up in Nagathihalli, how did that influence your childhood and your growing up years?

N Chandrashekar: Nagathihalli is my village in Nagamagala taluk in Mandya district. It's dry land and the greats metaphors of my village were the highway, the old primary school and my teachers with their vast knowledge. This kind of childhood was very very common for all the rural boys in all those days. My father and mother were both school teachers and that helped me to read and write and think in Kannada well. I found my expression in writing short stories. My first story to be published was when I was in standard eight and the title of the story is 'Aavarta'...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

dh radio
The Lead
DH Podcast
Cinema
kannada film

