The Lead: The coronavirus climate in Bengaluru

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 20 2021, 08:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 08:08 ist
A medic administers the Covid-19 vaccine amid surge in coronavirus cases in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI photo.

In today's episode, get to know how India's Garden City, Bengaluru, is doing in terms of handling the worsening coronavirus pandemic situation.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. The voice that you just heard was of a Bengaluru hospital owner appealing for medical oxygen for his patients. We have seen hospitals and individuals need for oxygen has shot up in the past few days. On Monday alone, the city recorded over 9,000 Covid-19 cases. What's happening on the ground? Is the country's tech hub ready to take on the second wave of the pandemic? Today, to talk about this we have DH's Suraksha P.

Note: This episode was recorded on Monday, April 19. Listen to the conversation.

Hi Suraksha and welcome to DH Radio.

Suraksha P: Hi.

Ahmed: There is a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases and the state, especially the city is among the worst hit. Were we caught unaware, what could have gone wrong?

Suraksha: Ahmed, we don't think we were caught unaware. I think it's more of a case of complacency and because the state (Karnataka) technical Covid-19 advisory committee had at the end of last year said that there will be a second surge in January...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

 

