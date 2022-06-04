The spirit of Karnataka in jeopardy in textbooks

The mild aroma of printing-ink from freshly printed textbooks is evocative and a memorable part of one’s journey through school. However, even before the books are distributed and opened, a serious controversy has erupted. This controversy cannot be brushed aside as mere political rhetoric. The arguments that have surfaced call for every citizen’s attention. Perhaps, the most important line of debate is related to the making of modern Karnataka.

Schools in Karnataka resumed their routine work after severe disruptions due to the Covid pandemic. With all pending examinations done and results out, as the new academic year begins, over one crore children and teenagers have returned to 77,000 schools.

The name ‘Erloo bin Narayan’ may not ring any bells for the government, but it should. Erloo was a boy from Dharwad district who belonged to the Mahar community (now classified as SC). He was denied school admission in 1856 and managed to have a complaint sent to Governor Mountstuart Elphinstone in Bombay.

After three years of correspondence between the Governor’s office and the Education secretary of London, admission was granted. By then Erloo had disappeared. Seven decades later, Dr B R Ambedkar found his letter in the Bombay government files. His travel to Dharwad in search of Erloo’s family did not yield results, but the boy’s quest for inclusion in education found a permanent place in Dr Ambedkar’s mind.

The placement of education as a subject in the concurrent list, with school education predominantly with the state and higher education mainly with the Union Government, is to ensure that there is no denial of access to education. Karnataka has come a long way since the days of Erloo.

Regressive journey

However, the controversy surrounding textbook revision is an indication that the state has started on a regressive journey.

In order to grasp why the journey is in the reverse direction, it is necessary to see the evolution of the idea of textbooks. Text, a term drawn upon the Latin ‘textile’ and ‘texture’, was used to indicate the state of ‘being woven together.’

Texts, be it the ‘sutra-path’ of Panini or the ancient Roman ‘textum’ or the early American text ‘The New England Primer’ or the colonial textbooks discussed by Dharampal in his work on pre-colonial education, all had a common purpose. It was to weave the minds of children together into a dominant national or cultural narrative.

All textbooks are based on this principle, in both good and bad times. Mahatma Gandhi had, therefore, written in 1937 that “if textbooks alone are to be used as vehicle of knowledge, the living presence of a teacher’s mind will have no space in education.”

The cultural context of the text

In 2017, a somewhat similar text-books controversy had erupted in Europe. In the wake of the Brexit, the British text-books moved over to a more critical and analytical discussion of Europe than the German text-books which promoted Martin Schulz’s expansionist idea of a ‘United States of Europe by 2025’. The intention of educators in both countries was to socialise the young learners into their respective national ideologies. The Kannada writers objecting to the new texts on the block are raising a very pertinent question: What, after all, is the narrative of Karnataka? What should be the text-composition that will weave the minds of the young learners with the being of Karnataka? What kind of texts will socialise them as the citizens of the world, living in India—which the Constitution defines as a ‘Union of states, and growing up in Karnataka? If K V Puttappa gets truncated in a text, will the mind of the reader have a place for vishwa-manavata –universal humanism—as well as a sacred affinity with her/his native Kannada nadu? That love for Karnataka cannot come by merely using bombastic Sanskritised words or absurd English abbreviations – a tendency now rife in the regime in India. If Devanoor Mahadeva, an champion of freedom of expression and an outstanding writer, withdrew the permission to use his Vedege Bidda Akshara in the text, that should be enough of a reason for the government to halt its revisionist programme of ideological cleansing. In the heat of a controversy, tempers rise and wise counsel takes a back seat. Hence, the withdrawal of permissions by various writers is reduced by the trolls to narrow questions of caste and party-politics. The classroom transactions and development of cognitive abilities get entirely overlooked.

Think, for instance, of the inclusion of ‘Nijavada Aadarsha Purusha Yaaragabeku?’ a Kannada rendering of Dr. Hedgewar’s lecture. It is supposed to put across the idea of ‘ideals’. Not a person but a principle is the essence of his argument. Since it is meant for class 10, the teacher will be required to do background research before introducing the ’lesson’ on why and when the author said this. A conscientious teacher will find out that Dr. Hedgewar was under pressure from his ‘svayamsevaks’ to join the Dandi March by Gandhiji, which he had refused to join. He was more concerned with the growth of the RSS and worried about the growing aura of the Mahatma. Later, the dislike for Gandhiji increased and persons nurtured in the RSS ecology conspired to eliminate him. Will the conscientious teacher enjoy teaching the text? And an inquisitive student is likely to ask, “Not a person but a principle? Which principle does the author imply?” Is the teacher supposed to say, truthfully, ‘the principle of militant Hindutva’? If, indeed a teacher believes that that is the right way forward for India, will she not be contributing to the rise in the number of the non-state actors, ready for violent ‘out-of-law’ activities? These are serious pedagogic issues. The Karnataka government must decide what its understanding of the Karnataka cultural identity is. It should if it wants to negate the social, philosophical and cultural struggles that Karnataka took up during the last millennium to make it a modern, humane and inclusive Karnataka.

(G N Devy is a writer, thinker & academic)