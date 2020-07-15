This book is a cake! Illusion cakes take the internet by storm

Illusion cakes take the internet by storm

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 15 2020, 16:58 ist
Screenshot of a video. Credit: Twitter/@The_Bakeking

Careful there, you could mistake a cake for a book. Don’t be surprised if you come across a video of someone cutting into a book which is actually a cake. Illusion cakes (cakes that look like anything but a cake) have taken the internet by storm. 

Netizens have expressed their disbelief and admiration for this new trend of decorating cakes that look like everyday objects.

Videos of people cutting into ‘books’, ‘vegetables’ and even ‘crocs’ are going viral on the internet. 

These cakes need a lot of structuring and ‘engineering’, Paul Hollywood is quoted as saying Goodtoknow, a British cooking magazine. As the British chef puts it, one needs a fairly dense sponge cake that will not topple under the weight of the icing, buttercream fondant and other decorations. 

One speciality of illusion cakes is that it tends to be as realistic and intricate in its detailing as the actual object, he added. 

Some netizens shared that their were having a hard time believing in these illusion cakes. “At this point, I don’t know if my friends and family are cake too, everything in my life has been an illusion,” says a resident from London whose twitter handle is @AFC_Haitham.

Another Twitter user, Emma Lou Faris says, “Every time I see one of those cake cutting videos my brain becomes an optical illusion and I lose feeling in my body and this dimension as a whole.”

 

Be it a cake decorated as a book or a glass of water, this new trend has managed to keep netizens entertained for sure.

