'This is going to hurt'

My initial postings in government hospitals opened my eyes to the harsh realities of life. I was posted to one such Public Health Centre (PHC) in Velliyur, a village not too far from Chennai but with poor commuting facilities. Doctors were expected to stay in the village and work in the PHC. There was no provision for running water at the centre, and we had to get water from a nearby well. Every day, we would have to walk to the well and fetch a bucket of water to keep outside the room for our needs, even to wash our hands between examining patients. This was the situation in the late 1980s. This was not unique to this healthcare centre. Even today, there are PHCs across the country without access to running water. I have also heard of many that remain locked for months, as the doctors on duty would not turn up. These doctors know the right palms to grease— they not only contrive to escape any retribution but also to get postings at better locations.