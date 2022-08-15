Time-out at Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens 

Tivoli Gardens, Denmark's most popular amusement park, is only 20 acres in size. A must-visit since 1843, Tivoli is only a two-minute walk from the central railway station. Danes love the Gardens, notably Hans Christian Andersen, the storyteller, who is said to have penned The Nightingale after just one visit.

My earliest recollection of Tivoli Gardens, the world's third-oldest amusement park, is a sweet blend of long daylight hours in August, summer showers, roller coaster thrills, and Danes enjoying huge, waffle-coned ice creams on Vesterbrogade street.

The massive, arched entry gate painted in archaic gold will draw your attention as you arrive at this somewhat enchanting amusement park. Collect your admittance permit from the ticket desk and grab a map to find your way. The entry fee does not cover the cost of rides.

The park has evolved, but the Chinese-inspired Peacock Theatre, which opened in 1874, continues to present pantomime plays to this day. It was a joy to watch a Danish musical, even though I didn't understand a single word, as I sat with the locals in the drizzle and shared a drink.

Tivoli has rides for people of all ages. Mini bumper cars, a Ferris wheel, and a magical trunk send children on an immersive voyage through Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale kingdom. For the adults, there's the Roller Coaster, one of the world's oldest operating wooden roller coasters. It was built in 1914 and is Tivoli's most popular ride.

"The Demon" is also worth a look. Travelling at 77km/h, you'll soar around three loops followed by a 20-metre plummet. Purchase virtual reality glasses, and you can experience all of this while travelling through a world of fire-breathing dragons and demons.

Tivoli intends to introduce at least one new ride yearly. Some new attractions are The Camel Path, a high-speed ride, and Maelkevejen, which will replace the 34-year-old Odin Express.

The Pergola Gardens, with edible flowers; the Hanging Gardens, with their tall trees and lake views; and the bubble fountains in front of the Moorish Nimb Hotel are just a few of the gorgeous sites to visit. When the flowers are in bloom, all of the gardens are breathtaking. Don't miss Tivoli's bell-shaped flowers imported from the Netherlands. They're even more wonderful in the winter when a million fairy lights illuminate them.

When the sun sets, The Nimb is lit up, and tourists are occasionally treated to spectacular fireworks. The Nimb rooftop has stunning views of Copenhagen. The park has 70 cafés and restaurants serving cuisine from around the world.

