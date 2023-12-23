'Tis the season of joy, whether you are 'home alone' or at a 'Christmas family reunion'!

I can’t Ho Ho Ho for you, at least not through your device, nor can I offer you a cup of hot chocolate. But as I write this article, I hope it feels exactly like a Christmas movie: warm, loving and a tad cringy!

With just a few days left for Christmas, we seem to be breathing excitement into the air that is already oozing festivity.

Maybe it is the thrill of the new year beginning in just a few days, or the fond memories of Mr Claus that fill us with pleasant nostalgia, ‘tis the season of joy and joy we shall have!

Though Christmas for many means different things, the goal is one: To have fun in whatever capacity we can!

While for some this means a chance to get creative with decorations, for others Christmas is the time their family gets together and they would not have it any other way!

“In the last year, the house has been an empty nest with the kids moving out of the state or getting married. But Christmas is the time when they all come back and the house bustles with activity again. They’re back now and we have put up the star, decorated the tree, set up the crib. Soon, we’ll start preparing sweets as well,” shared Olivia Fernandes from Goa who believes that Christmas is “the time for family”.

As some wait for their family to come, others count days all year to book their tickets back home for Christmas like Chris Fleming Anthony, a 24-year-old PR professional currently working in Bengaluru who is on his way back home. “Growing up in Jamshedpur, Christmas was a magical time, woven with the love and dedication of my parents. This Christmas, as I return home as an earning member, it isn’t just about decorations and gifts; it’s about expressing deep gratitude. In the moments leading up to the festivities, I reflect on the sacrifices my parents made while I was growing up. This Christmas, more than ever, is about turning tables and giving my parents the happiness they so generously gave me.”

Chris adds that even as he heads home this Christmas, first time as an earning member of the family, the festival for him will always be “a journey of love, appreciation and an unwavering bond.”

While it sure is that time of the year when all members of the family come back home to rejuvenate, it is also a reminder for those physically living together to take time out of their otherwise busy schedules and reconnect.

“December has always been lively and exciting in our home. You'd think our house would be lit up for the entire season but in true ‘last-minute family’ tradition, we always end up decorating on Christmas Eve. It's the one night when everyone is at home, hanging up wreaths, detangling fairy lights and holding down the wobbly ladder while dad gets up to decorate the front door with tinsel. Come Christmas day, we're up early, dressed in our best and ready for church,” says Blessy Jeremy who lives in Bengaluru. Her mother is a TV preacher, father a businessman, and her brother a musician. So you can imagine how much hustle goes on in that house all through the year. But Christmas, adds Blessy, is their chance to be truly festive and gift giving in her household is a “serious business”.