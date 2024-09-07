To my favourite teacher...

Dear Tejaswini Ma’am,
I hope this letter finds you well. My name is Pranith, and I wanted to take a moment to let you know how much I miss your classes. Although I’ve now moved from Kushalnagara to Mysuru and am attending a different school, I often find myself reminiscing about the time I spent in your classroom at Udgam.
Your unique way of teaching and the enthusiasm you brought to every lesson made a lasting impact on me. I still remember the joy I felt when I finally understood a challenging concept, thanks to your patient explanations. Grammar lessons, in particular, were always something I looked forward to. Your clear explanations and the fun activities you introduced, made learning grammar feel like solving an engaging puzzle.
I’ve also been revisiting some of the literature we covered, like Julius Caesar. Unfortunately I was not able to do my part Brutus in the play last year. The depth of the play continues to amaze me, and each time I read it, I discover something new.
I also miss my friends and all the other teachers who made my time at Udgam so special. The memories we created together are still fresh in my mind.
Yours lovingly,
Pranith Gowda, 14
Mysuru, Karnataka
---------------
Dear Sir,
My favourite teacher in the whole world is my physics teacher.
I’d like to dedicate this letter to you, Sir.
As a student of Class 6, until Class 5 I had no interest in physics. But now, I look forward to physics class. All because you teach the subject with such fun and joy. Every day I look forward to your class. Look forward to seeing you. Sir, you are the most dedicated teacher I know. You motivate students, and naturally create an interest in physics.The fun experiments you do are definitely a bonus.
I’m proud to say you’re my role model, Sir. Thank you for everything.
Yours lovingly,
Dhirav S, 11
Bengaluru, Karnataka
--------------------
Dear Teacher,
September has arrived and I love the fact that there is a day dedicated to our teachers. Happy Teachers’ Day. Whenever I think of a person with dignity, devotion and knowledge, I think of you.
You have not only taught me academically, but have also shaped my thoughts and boosted my confidence. Your presence and unwavering belief has made me follow my passion for literature and mathematics. Your commitment towards our lives and consistency in teaching has made us what we are today.
As I conclude, with utmost gratitude, I thank all my teachers for all your love and support.
Our school days are an endless journey. You are the footprints we follow.
Yours faithfully,
Nehrin Riyaz, 10
Mangaluru, Karnataka