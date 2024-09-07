To my favourite teacher...

Dear Teacher,

September has arrived and I love the fact that there is a day dedicated to our teachers. Happy Teachers’ Day. Whenever I think of a person with dignity, devotion and knowledge, I think of you.

You have not only taught me academically, but have also shaped my thoughts and boosted my confidence. Your presence and unwavering belief has made me follow my passion for literature and mathematics. Your commitment towards our lives and consistency in teaching has made us what we are today.

As I conclude, with utmost gratitude, I thank all my teachers for all your love and support.

Our school days are an endless journey. You are the footprints we follow.

Yours faithfully,

Nehrin Riyaz, 10

Mangaluru, Karnataka