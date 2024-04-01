Today's Horoscope | April 1, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 31 March 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending!
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Taurus
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind!
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Lucky number: 4
Gemini
This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 7
Cancer
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo
Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Lucky number 8
Virgo
Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Libra
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life.
Lucky Colour: Opal
Lucky Number: 3
Scorpio
You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 5
Sagittarius
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hastydecisions before you have seen all the facts.
Lucky Colour: magenta
Lucky number: 9
Capricorn
Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 8
Pisces
You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated.
Lucky Colour: Tan
Lucky Number: 6
DH Web Desk