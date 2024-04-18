Today's Horoscope – April 18, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 April 2024, 18:36 IST
Aries
Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. A new job offer takes you by surprise.
Colour: Lavender Number: 7
Taurus
You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information if you listen and observe what others are doing and saying.
Colour: Ginger Number: 2
Gemini
A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to be judged.
Colour: Saffron Number:8
Cancer
Do things with your children and avoid situations that make you feel as if you've neglected the ones you love. Overindulgence could lead to problems with digestion. Your partner may be erratic today if you haven't paid enough attention to him or her. Colour: Avocado Number: 5
Leo
Your sense of humour pulls you through a sticky situation, and lightens the mood all round at work. You are prudent with your money, but this is a good day to indulge yourself in retail therapy.
Colour: Strawberry Number: 3
Virgo
You are full of good ideas today, and if you carry them out, it will pay rich dividends for you in the future. Getting involved in physical activities will not only keep you fit but will help you to network.
Colour: Apple-Red Number: 1
Libra
Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable.
Colour: Amber Number: 4
Scorpio
Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Colour: Ash Number: 7
Sagittarius
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves.
Colour: Chocolate Number: 6
Capricorn
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Colour: Green Number: 9
Aquarius
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes.
Colour: Mango Number: 5
Pisces
Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one.
Colour: Yellow Number: 2
