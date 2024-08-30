Today's Horoscope – August 30, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 29 August 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
Today marks a pivotal point in your career; seize opportunities as
they arise. Relationships with loved ones could be tested, but will ultimately strengthen. Your financial acumen will bring rewards. Avoid impulsive decisions in personal matters.
Lucky Colour: Carnation
Lucky Number: 7
Taurus
Financial prospects brighten; expect good news by midday. While social events may be enticing, prioritize family time. Be mindful of your words as they can have a lasting impact today.
Lucky Colour: Olive
Lucky Number: 9
Gemini
Communication is key; an important conversation awaits you. Be prepared for unexpected travel plans. Balance work and leisure to keep stress at bay.
Lucky Colour: Sapphire-blue
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
Be diplomatic when dealing with in-laws. Court decisions may not be favourable today. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you
down, unless you are ready to make changes.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 1
Leo
Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 2
Virgo
You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 5
Libra
Changes at home possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one's health cautioned. Your work will be appreciated, but you
are a bit too exacting for your friends today.
Lucky Colour: Plum
Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio
A day to be cautious about special plans or projects. Children bring joy. A known friend could turn traitor. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself
and others possible today.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Numbers: 6
Sagittarius
You are feeling impatient or restless. You have lots of energy and feel the urge to accept challenges and meet deadlines. Communications or travel may be affected.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 4
Capricorn
Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved. Your affairs are kept secret. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully.
Lucky Colour: Apricot
Lucky Number: 9
Aquarius
Partnerships will be favourable and contracts can be signed. Your partner will enjoy helping out. A friendship you took for granted could surprise you with a new twist now. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in
your life.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Number: 3
Pisces
You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Try to be more forthcoming. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy.
Lucky Colour: Amethyst
Lucky Number 6
Amara Ramdev