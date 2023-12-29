Today's Horoscope – December 29, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Colour: Ivory Number: 4
Taurus
You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Colour: cream Number: 3
Gemini
Mars makes you edgy, and cash flow seems restricted. The key to handling current frustrating circumstances is to pay attention to what is necessary and continue on a steady course. Colour: Magenta Number: 2
Cancer
Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. You may be disillusioned with a current situation. Potent events may be the trigger for such change. Colour: Chocolate-brown Number:6
Leo
You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass. Colour: red Number: 1
Virgo
Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Colour: peach Number: 8
Libra
You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Don’t let others cause any friction with your partner. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. Colour: Wine Number: 5
Scorpio
Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Colour: Brown Number: 7
Sagittarius
Be careful when using machinery or electrical equipment. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences. Colour: indigo Number: 4
Capricorn
A day that is demanding and positive, but your serene approach to matters eases the strain around, and wins you support. Anything that occurs now will be solid and of lasting nature. Colour: Blue Number: 2
Aquarius
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So, it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. Colour: garnet Number:1
Pisces
A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive--and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts. Colour: Silver Number: 8
