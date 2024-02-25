Today's Horoscope – February 25, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 February 2024, 18:47 IST
Aries
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Colour: Indigo
Number: 6
Taurus
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards.
Colour: Maroon
Number: 5
Gemini
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Colour: Yellow
Number: 2
Cancer
You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged.
Colour: Brown
Number: 7
Leo
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.
Colour: Fuchsia:
Number: 4
Virgo
Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do.
Colour: Bronze
Number: 5
Libra
You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right.
Colour: Grey
Number: 8
Scorpio
A perfect day for love and romance. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours.
Colour: Peach
Number: 3
Sagittarius
Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Colour: Purple
Number: 6
Capricorn
Pursue outdoor activities or any physical exertion. Don't be shy; if you want to spend more time with a special person, make a commitment. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how.
Colour: Ivory
Number: 1
Aquarius
Your energy level is at an all-time high, so take advantage of every opportunity to be active. Don't push yourself or be too hard on yourself, as you tend to at times. Sometimes you raise the bar too high for yourself. You need to chill a lot more with a loved one.
Colour: Silver
Number: 2
Pisces
You will be tempted to take a few risks and explore further afield than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and romance is especially highlighted.
Colour: Scarlet
Number: 5
DH Web Desk