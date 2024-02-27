Today's Horoscope – February 27, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 26 February 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
Your flamboyance and love of dramatic flair will make you the centre of attraction at social gatherings, and you love it. But though a big cat in your behaviour, you are diffident and shy at baring your heart to the loved one. Go on – be brave. Colour: Teal Number: 7
Taurus
Try not to let small distractions get in the way of the important task ahead of you at work, when someone tries to side-track you from being objective and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It's in your best interests to stay as focused as possible. Colour: Olive-green Number: 5
Gemini
Your heart is filled with happiness as your loved one stops giving you mixed signals and gives you the thumbs-up sign. Great. Go ahead and say what’s in your heart. You will excel in the field of writing, journalism, publishing today. Colour: Pista-green Number: 2
Cancer
You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Colour: Honey Number: 3
Leo
Problems with colleagues are likely. Try to deal with it in a diplomatic way – after all they are your colleagues, not your friends – so a certain amount of give and take should be adhered to. Avoid friends or acquaintances that drink too much. Colour: Aubergine Number: 6
Virgo
Focus on what you can do, and don’t worry about thing that are not in your control. You seem to be moody and down-hearted. Relax - things have a way of falling into place. The Universe is offering you a great deal, but you need to listen to it calling you. Colour: Plum Number: 8
Libra
Working from home makes sense for you today, given the dozens of chores that you have to fit in a ten-our schedule. Working from home also opens up new job opportunities for you. Problems with colleagues are likely, so try to keep a low profile. Colour: Pearl Number: 4
Scorpio
You need adventure and excitement in your life. Your determination and stamina will make your work look flawless and effortless. You will be appreciated for the competence you exhibit and for taking on responsibilities. Colour: Garnet Number: 7
Sagittarius
Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. A day to sort out your personal papers. Colour: ash Number: 9
Capricorn
Pursue outdoor activities or any physical exertion. Don't be shy; if you want to spend more time with a special person, make a commitment. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Colour: Ivory Number: 1
Aquarius
Your energy level is at an all-time high, so take advantage of every opportunity to be active. Don't push yourself or be too hard on yourself, as you tend to at times. Sometimes you raise the bar too high for yourself. You need to chill a lot more with a loved one. Colour: Silver Number: 5
Pisces
You will be tempted to take a few risks and explore further afield than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and romance is especially highlighted. Colour: Scarlet Number: 9
