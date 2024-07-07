Today's Horoscope – July 7, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 July 2024, 18:32 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 9
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards.
Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 7
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues.
Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 1
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life.
Lucky Colour: mustard Lucky number: 2
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Home and family life seem unsettled. Don’t let anyone force you into making an erroneous decision. Family members impose upon you, but you do like the family get-together. So have a blast.
Lucky Colour: Amethyst Lucky Number: 5
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise Lucky Number: 3
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So, stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself.
Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation.
Lucky Colour: pearl Lucky Number: 6
Capricorn
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do.
Lucky Colour: Topaz Lucky Number: 2
Aquarius
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects.
Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8
Pisces
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't.
Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 5
Amara Ramdev