Today's Horoscope | March 17, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 March 2024, 01:26 IST
Aries
Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now. At home, tempers are flying and everyone is in a combative mood, so you back off now to ensure peace.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 4
46 minutes ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
You have the gift of the gab and you have the ability to motivate others. You could have quite a fan following due to your prowess with words. You are easy-going by nature but don't let anyone take you for granted today.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 2
46 minutes ago
Gemini
An older family member is taking up a lot of your time. However, your caring and attentive attitude to the elderly is winning you a lot of admirers and someone is secretly crushing on you! An unexpected junket takes you by surprise. Try to combine pleasure and work by taking your loved one with you.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 5
46 minutes ago
Cancer
Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 3
46 minutes ago
Leo
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Lucky Colour: Jade
Lucky Number: 8
46 minutes ago
Virgo
Your communication skills are in excellent form today but slow down on your spending spree as money is still budgetary. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet
Lucky Number: 6
46 minutes ago
Libra
Disharmony at home is stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 7
46 minutes ago
Scorpio
Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance payouts, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 9
46 minutes ago
Sagittarius
You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 1
46 minutes ago
Capricorn
Today you may get to hear about an investment plan that interests you. A savings scheme is good, but clarify all the pertinent points and read the fine print before you sign on the dotted line. A loved one is elusive, and your nerves are a bit frayed.
Lucky Colour: Aubergine
Lucky Number: 5
46 minutes ago
Aquarius
Working from home makes sense for you today, given the dozens of chores that you have to fit into a ten-hour schedule. Working from home also opens up new job opportunities for you.
Lucky Colour: Apricot
Lucky Number: 8
46 minutes ago
Pisces
You are hesitant and weighing the pros and cons of every move you make. Do be confident that you are going to succeed in whatever you plan. Try to go out of your way to make time for your loved one. Emotionally you are moody and withdrawn.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2