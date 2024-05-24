Today's Horoscope – May 24, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 May 2024, 18:41 IST
Aries
This could be a tricky period. Money assumes all-consuming proportions. Be cautious. Feelings and emotions that have been troubling you in the recent past will be put in perspective. Check on your money situation before you crash-land.
Colour: Coral Number: 6
Taurus
People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing close friends falsely. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship.
Colour: Pearl Number: 3
Gemini
You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel, write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up.
Colour: Pistachio Number: 5
Cancer
There is a balance due to you, and it has been due for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard.
Colour: Salmon-pink Number: 9
Leo
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching.
Colour: Ash Number: 2
Virgo
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat.
Colour: Red Number: 7
Libra
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Colour: Yellow Number: 1
Scorpio
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.
Colour: Indigo Number: 4
Sagittarius
You will be recognised for your work and abilities, but even so, you won't always feel totally at ease with it. Loneliness may be an issue and despite being surrounded by well-wishers it may not seem to be enough.
Colour: Orange Number: 5
Capricorn
You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. Investments in art and property can be profitable today. Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved. Your affairs are kept secret. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully.
Colour: Apricot Number: 6
Aquarius
Partnerships will be favourable and contracts can be signed. Your partner will enjoy helping out. A friendship you took for granted could surprise you with a new twist now. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life.
Colour: Purple Number: 8
Pisces
You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Information about finances that could be important is incoming. Try to be more forthcoming. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy.
Colour: Amethyst Number:2
