Today's Horoscope – November 2, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 01 November 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Added discipline will help you complete unfinished projects. Today is lucky for travel. Success is possible if you carefully handle issues—both personal and professional—without blowing up.
Lucky Colour: Opal
Lucky Number: 2
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): Don't overspend to impress others. Be careful how you handle co-workers and clients; try to keep a positive attitude. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush into new ventures or unnecessary expenses.
Lucky Colour: Jade
Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Stress-related problems may occur. Keep a low profile and be a spectator—after all, the world is a stage. Increased self-confidence and vitality will help you enjoy every moment.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): You may be tempted to take a few risks and explore further than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and romance is especially highlighted.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 8
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold. You can now see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you've made and are no longer insecure.
Lucky Colour: Tan
Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you may shut out people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life.
Lucky Colour: Wine
Lucky Number: 4
Libra
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Make time for your hobbies and also a workout regimen. You are feeling close to burnout now. New projects, business ventures, new careers, and higher education are on the cards.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): The Moon puts you in a mellow mood and makes you more accessible. Not a day for confrontations. You are overly sensitive, which may prove troublesome in love and romance.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): You feel impulsive today and may be quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): A woman may provide valuable assistance. This is a day to recoup and make plans for the future. You’ve done well to hear the criticism directed at recent decisions.
Lucky Colour: Olive
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): An unusual experience of the occult kind could come your way. It's a good day to buy a vehicle. You’re paying too much attention to what others are saying and not enough to how you feel.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Fast-moving Mercury emphasizes communication today—take time to express your feelings. Don’t feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own; you have more support than you realize.
Lucky Colour: Plum
Lucky Number: 6